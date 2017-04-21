We must stand together to reject intolerance

When we talk about education, a “culture of fear” is not a phrase anyone wants to hear. You might expect it in Swat Valley, where Malala Yousafzai was shot by Taliban fanatics for advocating girls’ schooling. Here in Ontario, the phrase seems out of place; and yet, it crops up a frequently in reference to some public school boards.

A report from provincially appointed investigators, released this month, describes “a culture of fear and distrust” within the York Region District school board. Accusations of Islamophobia and racism have dogged the board.

It’s been even worse at the Toronto District school board, where a provincially appointed advisory panel found a “culture of fear” running so deep, some staff were too scared even to talk to them, while several who did broke down in tears.

Astoundingly, these slow-motion train wrecks barely hold a candle to how badly things are going off the rails in Peel.

Some people are very angry with the Peel District school board over religious accommodation — specifically, making space available to Muslim students for Friday prayers. Contrary to misinformation, student reflections are delivered in English, under supervision.

Religious accommodation is not a matter of discretion. It’s the law. The Ontario Human Rights Code supersedes school policy and provincial legislation.

Nevertheless, a recent school board meeting descended into chaos. Protesters tore and stomped on a Qur’an — a desecration as inflammatory as flag-burning. Peel’s board condemned the act and respectfully collected the shreds.

Then a former mayoral candidate and right-wing blogger, convinced Muslim students are “spewing hate,” offered $1,000 enticement to “sneak a camera … and get me the footage.” True to form, the video lynching must identify students by name as well as where they go to school.

A culture of fear takes on new meaning when it comes to such grotesque vigilantism. It’s a witch hunt designed to foment suspicion and division. Last Friday this nonsense escalated to calls for mosque burning and a death threat against a member of the school board’s multi-faith group.

This must stop.

Accommodating one person’s faith does not diminish the rights of others. When parents protest a simple prayer room, it sends the message people of faith are not welcome in our public schools. It’s like serving only pork at a banquet, or conducting business meetings in a strip club. Not as explicit, perhaps, as hanging a sign on a clubhouse that reads “no girls or Jews allowed,” but they sure can’t claim to be rolling out the welcome mat.

Public schools must welcome all students. Their differences must be respected, not threatened.

Some argue if the Lord’s Prayer doesn’t belong in secular schools, neither does Muslim prayer. But as the Peel board has carefully explained, there’s a significant difference between a prayer recited in class by all students, regardless of their beliefs, and providing a private space to those who request it.

This isn’t a protest about religious freedom. The board has rightly called it out as “a campaign against Islam,” out of step with board values and Canadian law.

When it comes to responding to a culture of fear, we could all take our cues from a young Muslim woman who risked her life to go to school. Addressing Parliament as an honorary citizen, Malala Yousafzai reminded us of the transformative power of education, and the importance of unity against extremists who would seek to divide us. “Canadians — wherever they were born and however they worship — stand together.”

write.robin@baranyai.ca