Artists showcase their creative works

Creative minds came together to showcase their art at the eight annual Calvin United Church Art Show and Sale.

The art show took place at the Pembroke Mall where 22 local artists had their works on display and up for sale.

Organizer Heather Pearson expressed how the event reflects the immeasurable artistic talent that is thriving in the area.

“There’s lots of great artistic talent in the Ottawa Valley which we see here today. I’m very impressed by the art and it’s been a really good show,” said Pearson.

The art pieces depicted portraits, landscapes, abstract, nature and pop culture themes. They were composed using a variety mediums such as acrylic paint, oil paint, pastels, pencils, ink and watercolour.

Among the 22 participants were a few newcomers including 26-year-old Brad Burneau of Petawawa and Bill McMillan of Renfrew.

“I decided to participate because I wanted to expand outside of social media to draw more attention to my art though meeting people in person and being able to talk to them,” said Burneau.

Burneau’s display featured his colourful abstract paintings of nature scenes along with his pencil sketches of Disney and comic book characters.

“My paintings are a mix of contemporary and abstract and they reflect nature scenes like the way rain hits a window and the colours that are emitted when a sunset hits the water,” said Burneau. “My sketches are comic-book style and they focus on characters like Batman and Superman or Disney characters like Mickey Mouse.”

McMillan showcased his impressive portrait collection of pop culture icons such as Taylor Swift, Sidney Crosby, Wayne Gretzky and Justin Bieber.

Another participant was Jelly Massee of Chapeau who has been involved with the Calvin Art Show and Sale for five years. Massee’s realistic painting of a red sports car was immediately eye-catching and she had many people stop by her table to admire and compliment her various pieces.

Massee’s art has caught so much attention that she’s even been invited to serve as an artist-in-residence in Italy from May to June 2018.

“It’s a company that hires Canadian artists to serve in their artist-in-residency program and they contacted me over Facebook to take part in next year’s program,” said Massee. “It will also be my first time visiting Italy and I’m most excited to see the art museums and take in the beautiful architecture.”

