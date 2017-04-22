The County of Renfrew is adding a unique endeavour to Canada’s 150th celebrations by honouring the area’s history and celebrating its legacy through a time capsule.

The time capsule will be filled with historical and memorable items from throughout the county. Councillors will meet on June 28 to seal the items within the capsule which will be re-opened in 50 years – in 2067 to be exact.

All 17 municipalities within the County of Renfrew have been asked to fill a large Ziplock bag with items that will be sealed within a large time capsule that will be erected next to the County’s administration building. The stainless steel capsule will be surrounded by stones – gathered from all of the municipalities – and topped with a County crest to mark the passing days.

`We certainly want something as a monument to mark Canada's 150th birthday and I think a time capsule to be opened in 50 years is such a special thing to leave for our future. I think this year is all about the past, present and future and a time capsule certainly speaks to that,” said County Warden Jennifer Murphy.

Each municipality’s council has received a list a suggested items, which is as follows:

- photographs of the County from yesteryear and today

- stories or tales from the community

- an object that says something about a person in the community along with a written story explaining the significance

- a video or digital image in an SD card or USB drive that provides a message to the people of 2067 or describes an important event or issues in that community’s

When deciding on what to include in the capsule, councillors are encouraged to use their imagination but to keep in mind that the items must be able to survive their trip to the future.

“For example, for Bonnechere Valley we're putting together a photobook of what the Village of Eganville and Bonnechere Valley looks like now,” said Murphy.

Township of Laurentian Valley Mayor Steve Bennett feels that the 50-year time capsule will serve as an excellent compliment the various Canada 150 signature events happening throughout the county this year.

“It’s a great project and an excellent idea that will get all of Renfrew County working together to mark Canada’s 150th while also preserving our pieces of history from Laurentian valley and other municipalities for many years to come,” said Bennett.

All four school boards within the County of Renfrew have also been invited to include an item in the capsule.

“We've asked the four school boards if they would like to take photos of the schools and of the kids, because some of those kids will be alive in 50 years to open it,” said Murphy.

All items have to be delivered to the County’s office by the end of May, to allot enough time to prepare the capsule before it is sealed on June 28.

