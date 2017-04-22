Winning $55M Lotto Max jackpot ticket sold in Quebec
TORONTO — We have a winner — a big one!
The $55 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw was won by a single ticket that was sold somewhere in Quebec.
There were also four Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, however, only one was claimed by a ticket purchased in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Apr. 28 will be approximately $13 million.
The winning numbers in Friday’s Lotto Max draw for an estimated $55 million: 3, 4, 13, 16, 35, 47 & 49.
Bonus 37.
Maxmillions:
08-15-16-30-33-40-44
06-10-12-27-35-36-43
01-10-11-17-19-41-43
05-21-24-27-30-32-33
Encore: 2594658
In the event of any discrepancy between this list and the official winning numbers, the latter shall prevail.