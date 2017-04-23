The fifth annual Colby’s Crusade is calling all superheroes to join forces in support of Colby Audette and to raise awareness about Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Colby Audette was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy when he was eight years old.

The rare degenerative condition affects roughly one in 3,600 boys. There is currently no cure for the disorder, which progressively weakens the muscles in the arms, legs and trunk. Due to progressive muscle weakness, Duchenne patients are often wheelchair bound between the ages of seven and 13 years old. At a later stage, the boys' respiratory and cardiac muscles are also affected and for most boys, respiratory and cardiac failure are major causes of death, often prevalent by the age of 20.

In his earlier years, Colby could walk, run and play soccer and basketball with his family and friends.

Following his diagnosis, Colby’s muscles gradually began to deteriorate and left him wheelchair-bound while his friends continued to walk, run and play sports.

“Last summer, he and Pat (Colby’s dad) were outside playing basketball and his legs were weak but he would sit in his chair and he'd still be able to throw it. Now he can’t do that because he's also become weaker around his shoulders and upper body,” said Gloria, Colby’s mom.

Currently 14 years of age, the disease has progressed so much that Colby is unable to walk without someone holding him up.

“Up until Christmastime he could still walk a bit, but over the holidays he had a fall where his legs just gave away underneath him. Since January he hasn’t been able to walk on his own,” said Gloria.

The degenerative nature of DMD means that as Colby gets older, more and more accommodations need to be made in the lives of him and his family, who have had to finance a new addition to their home to include an elevator to give Colby access to the entire house.

To help cover the extreme costs of the in-home elevator and other medical expenses, Gloria and Pat Audette have been organizing the annual Colby’s Crusade to raise funds to go towards their son’s medical and equipment expenses and to build awareness about Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

"Along with raising funds to support Colby, it's to raise awareness about this horrible disease. Right now Colby is the only one here in Pembroke that has it and I would just hate for another family to start to see things happening with their son," said Gloria.

Since the inaugural Colby’s Crusade in 2013, Gloria expressed how the fundraiser has garnered outstanding generosity and support from the community in the amount of more than $30,0000.

“Ever year, Colby’s Crusade is a very emotional day for me as Colby’s mom. It is so personal and I get so emotional when it comes to all of the amazing support we get from our friends and community. And every year I tear up and Colby says to me ‘don’t cry mom, you’ll embarrass me,’” said Gloria.

Last year alone, the event raised $11,000 which was placed in a trust account to go towards the eventual purchase of a $65,000 accessible van with a ramp system.

“People are very generous in their donations and in their support and I felt that we did amazing to raise $11,000 last year, given our economical times,” said Gloria. “Any support we receive is so much appreciated because we know that people have bills too and there’s so many other good causes out there that people also want to support.”

This year will be the fifth annual Colby’s Crusade and proceeds will once again be going towards the purchase of the wheelchair accessible van to allow the family to get from place to place.

“He’s almost grown out of his manual chair so we got him a power chair – which was 75 per cent government-funded – and this chair will allow him to be more independent. But the power chair can’t go inside a regular van, so we need this accessible van with a ramp system in order to take him anywhere,” said Gloria. “We’re hoping to raise as much as we can this year but we’ll likely need to wait until next year before we have enough funds to purchase the van.”

As in years past, the Pembroke Kiwanis Club donated the use of their Riverside Park Fieldhouse which will serve as the venue for the event. The O.P.P. and Pembroke Fire Department will once again be on hand with Sparky the Dog and vehicles for kids to look at and climb in, Mr. Dimples will be lending his balloon-twisting talents and Ry-J's Entertainment will have a selection of bouncy castles as well as their popular climbing wall to challenge one and all.

This year’s entertainment will also include Skyza Ottawa Valley who will be bringing their inflatable bubble balls for attendees to run around in.

Gloria has also contacted a special superhero company in Ottawa and requested that Superman, Spiderman and Batman swing by the event to surprise Colby.

All attendees, both kids and adults alike, are encouraged to dress up as their favourite superhero when they join forces on May 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (at Riverside Park Fieldhouse) to support Colby’s Crusade against Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Should anyone wish to sponsor the Colby’s Crusade event, they may issue a cheque payable to Pat and Gloria Audette in trust for Colby Audette and mail to the address below, or contact Gloria at pgcaudette@gmail.com.