Lumber Kings turn to the future with CCHL draft

The Pembroke Lumber Kings began building for the future last week selecting centre Tyson Tomasini in the first round of the Central Canada Hockey League draft.

The Bantam protective draft, held at the Navan Memorial Arena, saw a total of 127 players were selected from 15 teams in the Hockey Eastern Ontario Branch. There were a total of 74 forwards, 43 defencemen and 10 goalies chosen by the 12 CCHL clubs.

The 14-year-old Tomasini, a Cobden native who was captain of the Ottawa Valley Titans Major Bantam squad last season, led a selection of 10 minor hockey players who may one day see action on PMC ice. Lumber Kings general manager and head coach Dale McTavish said he felt the club was successful in this year's draft beginning with Tomasini's acquisition.

“He's a key player and we're really happy to get him,” said McTavish.

Kanata native right winger Liam Doyle was selected second out of the Ottawa Senators Bantam organization, followed by three Kings' picks in a row, again, coming from the Ottawa Valley Titans. They include defenceman Jacob Duhn, from Carp, forward Zach Martin, from Pembroke, and defenceman Sean Tallon, also from Pembroke.

“We got a lot of local guys which will help immediately with the U-18 team,” added McTavish. “This is the beginning of the club system for them. A lot of them will player Junior 'A.' This gets them use to how we want them to play and the expectations on them.”

With these players beginning their hockey careers, the club hopes they will one day make an impact as Lumber Kings. This year, McTavish coached the Kings' U-18 squad in which some of the prospects were invited to skate for a game or two.

“We had a good chance to see a lot of them up close,” he noted.

Pembroke's Connor Peplinskie, a defenceman out of the Upper Ottawa Valley Aces Major Bantam 'AA' program, was taken in the seventh round. He was followed by Aces forward Brayden Dellaire, from Ottawa, Aces forward Brayden Schimmens, from Pembroke, and Aces forward Liam Serviss, from Westmeath. With their 11th and final pick, the Kings took forward Sean James, of Almonte, who played with the Ottawa Silver Seven Major Bantam 'AA' last season.

The club also announced last week the hiring of Jerret DeFazio as the new head coach of the U-18 team. DeFazio played with the Ottawa 67's from 1988 to 1991. He went on to play professionally in Europe and the Detroit Red Wings organization. He also played Canadian Interuniversity Sport (CIS) for Saint Mary’s University, while completing his post-secondary education and later coached for St. Francis Xavier. He recently acted as the Ottawa-area scout for the Mississauga Steelheads and as a Hockey Canada manager.

“It's great to have someone of Jerret's hockey background and coaching skills,” said McTavish. “I think he's going to do a great job. He's excited and motivated to get going with the players we drafted and the players who will be returning.”

