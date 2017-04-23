Shaw Woods shows off skulls and such

NORTH ALGONA WILBERFORCE – Local adventure seekers took a walk on the wild side with Skulls and Such.

On April 22, wilderness guru Jamie Honderich – of Huntsville, Ontario – brought his taxidermy and archaeology insight to Shaw Woods Education Centre.

Nearly 50 participants of all ages engaged in Honderich’s wildly fun Skulls and Such workshop – a program he’s been involved with for nearly 30 years.

“People love animals, especially wild animals and the kids love the ones with the big teeth – so you put all of that together in one package which makes this a very exciting program for everyone,” said Honderich.

Honderich taught the participants key skills to use in preparing and identifying skulls and knowing where the animal was an herbivore or a carnivore.

The participants used their newly acquired knowledge and clues to identity the nearly 50 fossils of mammals ranging from a skunk to a wolf to a polar bear.

“All of the items come from different research projects I’ve been on and some were donated by natural history museums,” said Honderich. “Lots of items that are here are ones that people would never get to see in the wild themselves because they come from all across Canada including the high arctic - so one of them is a seal skull I found on Baffin Island.”

The eager kids and adults made their calculated guesses after closely examining the size, shape and structure of the skulls.

“My favourite skull is the ram because the horns are so pointy, you could carve them out and make a hole and turn it into an actual horn – like they use in the movie Narnia,” said nine-year-old participants Landon Keeping.

After touring all of the specimens, taking notes and writing down their guesses, Honderich revealed the correct the answers.

As he discussed the identity of each skull, Honderich also shared intriguing stories and facts about those animals.

“These are all wild North American species ranging from the smallest which is a shrew to the largest which is a whale,” said Honderich.

