Downtown Connect Trade Show coming this May

The Pembroke Memorial Centre (PMC) will be bustling with connectivity and communication this May.

On May 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Pembroke Business Improvement Area (PBIA) will be hosting their third annual trade show at the PMC.

Formerly known as the One-Stop Service Shop Trade Show, the free event has been re-branded as the Downtown Connect Trade Show.

The popular event will showcase the services and products of more than 50 businesses and organizations from downtown Pembroke and beyond.

“We got feedback that people would like to see more businesses being involved, so we've sort of shifted our focus from just downtown businesses and we’ve opened it up to all businesses in the Ottawa Valley,” said Heather Sutherland, PBIA manager. “We called it Downtown Connect because it’s all about connection – connecting people with organizations and businesses and the community.”

Some of the participating businesses include Giant Tiger, Pick-It-Fence, Ottawa Valley Apparel, Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre and Joe’s Family Pizzeria. Other exhibitors will range from food to health services to financial institutions or local non-profits.

“It will be a real mix of products, services, restaurants and charitable organizations,” said Sutherland.

Along with the exciting vendor booths and exhibits, there will be a number of craft and game stations for families to enjoy.

“The Pembroke Public Library will be hosting some carnival games where people can win books, the OSPCA will return with their interactive pet adoption booth where people can meet some of the current pets that are available, and Equinoxe School will also be hosting a station with face painting and games,” said Sutherland.

New to this year will be a Speaker Series that will feature engaging discussions with representatives from four local businesses, including LEAP High Performance Centre, the Ottawa Valley Food Cooperative and two more to be confirmed.

“Dan McCarthy of the Ottawa Valley Food Cooperative is going to come and talk about accessing local food and how the Ottawa Valley Food Co-op is a part of that and what people can learn about local food. We’re also going to be having Patricia Careau of LEAP who will be talking about physical literacy and being active for life,” said Sutherland.

Sutherland encourages all to attend the Downtown Connect Trade Show to take their time to discover the services and businesses that their city and surrounding region have to offer.

“We want the community to come out, explore, experience and see what’s available. Trade Shows don’t have to be a scary thing where you think everyone is trying to sell you something, it's to come out and interact with people and discover the community,” said Sutherland.

A free shuttle service will also be available that day for Downtown Connect attendees. The shuttle will be running from Petawawa (Southside Community Centre) and the West End Mall to the trade show. The service is courtesy of Discount Car and Truck Rental.

For any businesses and groups that are interested in participating in the trade show, booths are still available at a cost of $50 for PBIA members and $100 for non-members. For more information, visit www.downtownpembroke.ca/

