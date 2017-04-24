PETAWAWA – Petawawa’s Ski and Snowboard Club (PSSC) celebrated the end of their 57th season with a banquet and awards ceremony on April 23.

Competitors, coaches and volunteers gathered at Mount Molson Sunday night as the PSSC handed out trophies and awards to the best of the best of the 2016-17 season.

According to PSSC president Jamie Trader, the awards night is a time to honour the participants’ growth and accomplishments from throughout the year.

“Today is the year-end awards banquet which is a time to recognize the volunteer who have helped throughout the year, the instructors who step up every year and the kids who have developed as skiiers and snowboarders through our program,” said Trader.

After all of the competitors’ awards were handed out, PSSC founders Fred and Edna Molson presented a Recognition of Service plaque to one of the club’s most dedicated volunteers – Steve Recoskie.

Fred expressed how the ongoing success of Mount Molson and the PSSC is thanks to dedicated volunteers like Recoskie who offer up their time to ensure everything is maintained and running smoothly.

“Volunteers mean everything and without them we're nothing. Steve has been very active as the treasurer and ski director and he's just a good guy,” said Fred.

Petawawa Mayor Bob Sweet was also in attendance and he expressed that the PSSC’s Snow School is one of best recreational programs in the area, run by an extraordinary team and group of volunteers.

“I have to tell you that this is one of the finest programs within the town or even within Renfrew County. It's just a phenomenal program and I don’t know how many kids have gone through this ski program over the years, but it must be thousands of them – and they’ve gone on to compete not only provincially but nationally and internationally in skiing,” said Sweet.

Following his speech, Sweet had the honour of presenting Fred and Edna Molson with the final piece of recognition for the night.

The Mount Molson and PSSC founders received a certificate of recognition for their 50-plus years of community service.

Sweet said that it’s thanks to Fred and Edna’s passion and dedicated involvement that the club has continued to thrive after 57 years.

“I don’t know how you can possibly say thank you to all of the volunteers, but in particular to Fred and Edna who have been absolutely stellar and in a league of their own in terms of volunteering to give kids this type of opportunity,” said Sweet. “Edna always talked about them as if they were her own kids and whenever someone didn’t have money for a hot chocolate or hot dog or needed Kleenex, Edna was looking after them. They are true giants in terms of volunteering in Petawawa and they’ve done so much over these 57 years.”

In recognition of excellence in the snow school program, Emma Campbell and Henry Thomas were presented the Wayne Everson Trophy for top instructors in ski and snowboard respectively. Jesse Bourque and Hanna Bergeron received the Most Promising Ski Student award. The Top Snowboarder Student award went to Ava Green and Parker Minnie.

In recognition of excellence in racing, Felicity Allard received the Paterson Ski 'n' Sport Trophy. Kylee Crosby, Murron McCafferty and Delaney Mills were also praised for their performances this year.

The Top Nancy Greene racers were Olivia Borne and Noah Bernardin and they received the Co-operator's Insurance Trophy. Claire Noble, Kesler Kommpass, Morgan Borne, Sam Schreenan, Avery Trader, Ella Noble, Rose McCafferty, Noah Bernardin and Olivia Borne were also praised for their performances this year.

The Ally DeJong Memorial Plaque for Top Youth Volunteer was presented to Connor Williams. All board members, canteen staff and other volunteers were also praised.

