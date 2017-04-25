City's needle boxes well used

Pembroke's new needle drop box program is already reaping a sharp harvest of syringes and other objects.

The boxes are so well used staff is now arranging for the safe pick up of the needles, and city councillors are considering approving the purchase of more of the special metal boxes.

Ron Conway, recreation, culture and tourism department manager, said all three drop boxes – one located near Lea Street in the city's west end, one in the waterfront area and the last at the Ontario Addictions Treatment Centre (OATC) located just outside of the downtown core – are being well used, with the majority of needles being dropped off at the OATC location.

“We don't know where these are all coming from,” he said, but the city will take steps to dispose of these materials safely.

“Staff will now be contacting the collection companies to begin pick up of the contents to dispose of them properly,” he said.

The idea of the drop boxes started from the Pembroke Police Services Board, in reaction to reports of used needles being found mainly along the waterfront and downtown areas.

Council first approved the $21,000 needle drop box program – which includes the cost of getting a special medial waste contractor to safely dispose of the needles after collection - as part of the 2016 budget. Staff looked across the city, identifying suitable locations with consultation with the Ontario Provincial Police and various support agencies such as the Renfrew County and District Health Unit..

Conroy said a Memorandum of Understanding was finalized with OATC for the use of their site as all other sites are on city owned lands.

He said the boxes were put in place between late November and early December 2016 and by late December staff started to see needles were starting to get dropped off. Staff regularly check the boxes and a log of the contents is kept on file, as well as pictures of the same.

Information cards on the locations of the boxes were drafted and purchased to distribute to various agencies as well pick up locations for access.

“Staff have received comments from the general public mostly in regards to the location of the boxes, and not the program itself,” Conroy said. “People agree we need the boxes, it is just they are not too keen on having the boxes in their neighbourhoods.”

Deputy Mayor Ron Gervais, who also serves as the police board chairman, said locations were selected to ensure the best coverage for the program, and not to single out any specific areas of the city.

Coun. Christine Reavie said while it is wonderful the boxes are being used, she is concerned the city may be being used as the sole drop off place for needles, rather than local drug stores and other places. This may include residents from outside of the city.

“The city and ratepayers would end up being the ones paying for this,” she said.

Coun. Pat Lafreniere said since this is a public health related matter, the city should be getting Renfrew County to share the costs of the program. She said other health programs are funded that way.

Conroy said that would be hard to do, as it is nearly impossible to determine where the needles come from, once they are dropped off.

“It would be difficult to regulate the cost sharing,” he said.

Gervais said the program does have its kinks, but these can be worked out as they go. He said what has been important is getting the drop boxes out into the community as soon as they could, and to work out the details later.

“Staff have been on top of this, and have been doing am awesome job,” he said. The deputy mayor said it may be a good idea to purchase another needle drop box and locate that at OATC, where the biggest volume of needles are being collected.

Lafreniere thought that was a good idea, and said they as a council should wait to see how the summer goes in order to get a better idea of how the needle collection program is operating. Then it can be decided what to do to improve it.