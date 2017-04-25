PETAWAWA – Local grandmothers served up an African-style feast in the name of charity this past weekend.

On April 23 at the Petawawa Legion, the Petawawa Grannies held their seventh annual Gran African Dinner in support of the Stephen Lewis Foundation.

Formed in Petawawa nine years ago, the Petawawa Grannies group seeks to raise awareness and mobilize support in Petawawa and Area to be a lifeline for the African Grandmothers and their grandchildren orphaned by the HIV/AIDS epidemic. To date, the organization has raised almost $90,000 for the cause, through their annual Gran Apple Tea and Gran African Dinner.

“We're grandmothers and we get tired and we don’t have grandchildren living with us day-to-day, but a lot of African grandmothers do because their own children have died of AIDS or they're very ill. So these grandmothers are not only looking after their own ill children, but also their grandchildren and themselves. On top of that, most of them have no, no medicare and no welfare,” said Jean Ostrom, Petawawa Grannies past-president and secretary. “So we hold these annual events to raise awareness about this issue and to raise funds for the Stephen Lewis Foundation that aims to support and meet the needs of those grandmothers in Africa.”

This year’s Gran African Dinner brought in nearly 150 attendees from Petawawa, Pembroke, Deep River and surrounding communities.

As in years past, the fundraiser featured a home-cooked African-style dinner that included chicken jollof with rice, plantains, vegetable stew, coconut chicken, roasted vegetables, sweet potato rolls, beef curry, bean dishes and pumpkin cake.

Along with the African feast, attendees enjoyed door prizes, a silent auction and live music from local entertainers Hellen & Tom along with the Uhuru Drummers.

Handcrafted dolls, ornaments, books, jewellery and African-sourced crafts were also available for purchase to help raise further funds.

By the end of the night, the dinner raised an outstanding $5,000 through ticket sales and generous monetary donations.

