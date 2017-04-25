New musical looking for local actors

A new musical drama, about an Ottawa Valley boy who went on to build one of the world’s great railways, needs actors for its premiere production this fall.

Auditions are being held next week for “Stonecliff”, the story of Michael J. Heney, born in 1864 to Irish immigrants in the upper Valley village of Stonecliffe, who ran away to work on the Canadian Pacific Railway when he was only 14, and is most famous for building the White Pass and Yukon Railway in Alaska and the Yukon, during the Klondike Gold Rush. The play is being written and directed by Cobden resident Conrad Boyce, with music by Yukon composer Matthew Lien.

“It’s an exciting Canadian story,” says Boyce.

The 45 roles in the play will be taken by just 11 actors: nine men of varying ages, a boy aged 12-14, and a woman aged 25-40. All need to be strong singers. The production will premiere in Stonecliffe on Oct. 18, then tour to Deep River on Oct. 20-21, Ottawa Oct. 27-29, and Pembroke Oct. 31-Nov. 2. Each actor in the company will receive an honorarium to cover the expenses of travel to rehearsals and performances.

Auditions will be held at Cobden’s Whitewater Wesleyan Community Church, on Cedar Haven Park Road just off Forester’s Falls Road, next Tuesday, May 2 and Wednesday, May 3, at 7 p.m. Auditioners should prepare, and bring sheet music for, a Broadway or folk song, and will be asked to read from the script.

For more information, or a copy of the script, please contact Conrad Boyce at conradboyce@powergate.ca, or call 613-646-2506.