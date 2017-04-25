Petawawa man speaks at Saudi symposium

A Petawawa man recently had the experience of a lifetime when was he was invited to address an international forum on electrical safety in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In late March, Kevin Holm, an electrical safety consultant and trainer for e-Hazard Canada, participated in the 4th annual Electrical Safety Expert Symposium as a guest of His Excellency Khalid Al-Faleh, Saudi Arabia's minister of energy. Holm, who runs his own electrical contracting company in Petawawa, Safeguard Electric, was thrilled at this opportunity.

“It was probably one of the most amazing weeks I've ever had,” said Holm. “It was a great experience.”

The symposium provided a forum for key operatives in the electroindustry and regulatory sphere to interact with government and private industry from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Participants learned about the current status of electrical safety in the kingdom and how it will change in the near future. Topics included standard specifications, technical regulations, and legislation related to prevention of electrocution and electrical fires, safety verification programs for electrical installations and equipment, and the raising of standards when it comes to awareness, training, health, and environmental safety to prevent electrical accidents. It specifically focused on lessons learned and new solutions to face the challenges of electrical safety in high occupancy buildings and facilities. Moreover, this Symposium represents the continuous efforts and keenness of the kingdm's Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources to achieve electrical safety, in addition to its initiatives to find appropriate ways to reduce the risks arising from electricity.

“They basically said it's their religion to protect their workers,” said Holm, who was noticed by the Saudis after presenting a paper on electrical safety with two members of the U.S. Department of Energy at a conference in Reno, Nevada.

Attending his first international conference, Holm was able to showcase his wealth of experience in the field. A graduate of Sir Sandford Fleming College's Electronic Engineering Technology program, he was employed at Canadian Nuclear Laboratories in Chalk River as an occupational health and safety electrical specialist, where he was the company-wide lead and subject matter expert in the area of electrical safety. He was nationally recognized throughout Canada when he was the recipient of an inaugural Electrical Safety Champion Award in 2015. The previous year he also received a Distinguished Merit Award for demonstrating strong leadership skills in improving electrical safety and reducing the number of near misses within his organization.

“I've kind of done a bit of everything in electrical safety,” he said.

Holm has specialized as a master electrician, licensed electrical contractor and certified electrical safety compliance professional (CESCP) with the National Fire Protection Association. He is also certified with the Ontario Association of Certified Engineering Technicians and Technologists (OACETT) as a Certified Technician. He is an active member of both the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the Canadian Standards Association (CSA).

“I try and teach workers how to prevent themselves from getting electrocuted or burnt from high levels of energy,” added Holm. “It happens quite a bit and when it does happen it's very unforgiving. So I give them the control measures to make sure they return home safe.”

Originally scheduled to attend only two days of the symposium, Holm was asked to remain to meet with Saudi officials and business leaders who were interested in exploring the safety practices he spoke about. He and other symposium guests were also given a guided tour of Riyadh.

