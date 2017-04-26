Six students from Bishop Smith Catholic High School are gearing up to compete at Destination Imagination (DI) Global Finals in Knoxville, Tenn., this May.

Destination Imagination is a worldwide program that focuses on the development of 21st century learning skills such as creativity, project development, collaborative problem solving, research skills, innovative thinking and communication. Students work in teams (of up to seven members) to complete a variety of challenges or tasks. The different challenge divisions include technical, scientific, engineering, fine arts, and improvisational.

After placing first in the ‘improvisational division’ of DI’s national competition in Toronto on April 2, it was announced that BSCHS’s ‘The Kids On The Wall’ team would be advancing to Tennessee's Global Finals from May 24 to 27.

The Kids On The Wall team – facilitated by BSCHS drama teacher April Laabs – is composed of members Rhea Gallant, Ethan Kutschke, Bridget Rielly, Anna Gleason, Jonathan Chaput and Brooke Schilling.

Kutschke expressed how it was like a scene out of a movie when he heard the news that his team had won the national tournament and the title of ‘top high school improv team in Ontario’ to quality them for Global Finals.

“Anna, Brooke and I weren't there for the awards ceremony because we had already gone home. So we were driving when Rhea texted me with 'Call me!' and right away I was thinking 'Oh my God, somebody died!’,” said Kutschke as his teammates laughed. “So I called her really quickly and when she finally answered I said 'Rhea, what's going on?!' and she was like 'Ethan we lost!' and I felt a moment of disappointment before she went back and said 'No, just kidding, we came first!'. I was so excited and all of us were crying tears of joy because it was this realization that we were actually good and we were actually going to Tennessee.”

Same as the national competition in Toronto, the team has been given a list of possible stock characters and genres through the Destination Imagination company.

Over the next few weeks, the team will be engaging in practice sessions to brainstorm and improvise scenes using those various characters and genres.

Once it comes time to perform at Global Finals, the team will be given three minutes to plan and perform the skit.

While they were only up against four teams at the national competition, The Kids On The Wall will be facing upwards of 60 teams from around the world at the Global Finals.

For all divisions combined, the tournament is expected to bring in 8,000 participants ranging from preschool to university level.

The competitors will also be performing in front of an audience of 17,000 – composed of the participants’ family members, friends and other interested individuals.

While Global Finals will be much more competitive than the national tournament, The Kids on the Wall are looking forward to the challenge.

Rhea Gallant said she is looking forward to having fun and making the audience laugh.

“I really love performing and I like making people laugh. I’m pretty outspoken, so whenever I get a lot of attention from people and I see that people are enjoying what I do, that really drives me to do it even more,” said Gallant. “I’m also definitely excited about being able to perform in front of a bigger crowd, that’s going to be awesome.”

Teammate Anna Gleason echoed similar thoughts.

“I kind of like it because I’m a pretty shy person at first but I find that by doing things like this it helps me to become more outgoing and it unleashes that different side of me,” said Gleason.

Gallant added that receiving constructive feedback from the judges and being able to network with university scouts and people from the drama industry will also be very beneficial to them.

“The judges will be professionals who have worked in the drama field for many years of their life, so they are going to be very specific about what they're looking for and I’m excited to get that feedback. There will also be scouts for universities and they’ll be offering scholarships through Destination Imagination. It’ll just be a great chance for us to network and make connections with people working in a field we’re interested in,” said Gallant.

Aside from the competition, the team members will also have the opportunity to participate in a variety of different educational and cultural activities while they are in Tennessee.

