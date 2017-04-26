Europeans balanced on brink of change

Following a season of political upheaval in the United States, there could be even greater ripples in Europe over the next five months. General elections are scheduled for Germany and France, while a surprise election will be held in June for Britain. The outcomes will be as significant as last November's presidential election in the U.S.

Perhaps the most significant is the French election. The first round in the presidential vote was held Sunday and left National Front candidate Marine Le Pen and En Marche candidate Emmanuel Macron as front runners. French voters will now cast their ballot in the second round, on May 7, to determine who will lead the country.

Le Pen is a far right populist who identifies with Donald Trump, especially in regard to immigration and a France-first economy. Macron is described as a centralist who shares some of Le Pen's economic concerns but differs on national security issues and remains an ardent support of the EU.

The election of either would represent a new era for the French people. Macron's election would likely bring the least potential change as it relates to the country's position within the EU. But he's also expressed concern with France's trade balance with Germany. Macron is calling for change, but rather than reform he's been calling for a "transformation" of the nation.

Germans will be going to the polls Sept. 24 for what observers view as a referendum on Angela Merkel's policies regarding the economy and immigration. Over the past two years, the government has permitted the immigration and sanctuary of at least one million refugees, mostly from Syria. While Merkel and her Christian Democrats, with necessary political support from the Christian Socialists, have received applause from the global community, the arrival of so many refugees has not been without criticism. Germany has Europe's largest economy and population and is the linchpin for the EU. Merkel's removal as chancellor would have significant implications.

In Britain, Theresa May has called a snap election for June 8. May wants to ensure her Conservative party has broad support as her government negotiates a lengthy divorce with the EU. Her elevation to party leader occurred because of the referendum last June that saw a majority of voters choose to leave the EU.

Three elections over the next five months will impact 213 million people, while potentially altering the future of the remaining 285 million EU citizens. It's unlikely the political landscape in Europe will remain undisturbed.