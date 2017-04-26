LV unveils proposed Canada 150 events

LAURENTIAN VALLEY – The Township of Laurentian Valley will be investing $12,000 in Canada 150 celebrations.

On April 25, Laurentian Valley council motioned to move forward with a budgeted amount of $12,000 to plan and co-ordinate various events to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

Laurentian Valley’s Canada 150 committee has already met a handful of times to brainstorm possible events and activities to take place throughout 2017.

The committee is comprised of volunteers, representatives from community groups, council clerk Kayla Janke along with councillors Allan Wren and Jennifer Gauthier-Kuehl.

Along with a fireworks show at an estimated cost of $2,000, funds will go towards a number of proposed events that would be tagged as ‘Laurentian Valley Celebrates Canada 150’.

Any money budgeted will mainly go towards donating door prizes, including t-shirts and promotional products with the LV logo.

As well, some of these events are fundraisers for the recreation centres in Laurentian Valley so even though the Township is putting some money into the event, it will generate more funds to help pay for projects such as the Alice and Fraser rink boards and the Shady Nook soccer field.

The current list of proposed ‘Laurentian Valley Celebrates Canada 150’ events is as follows:

1. May 26th - Rockwood School Fun Night

2. June 26th to 30th - Sports Week in Laurentian Valley

3. August 18th & 19th - A & F Baseball Tournament

4. August 25th to 27th - Stafford Park Baseball Tournament

5. Pleasant View Park Fun Day

6. Fall - Paint Night

7. Fall - Trivia (Shady Nook Recreation Centre)

8. Late Summer/Fall - Music Trivia Night (Alice & Fraser Recreation Centre)

9. July 21, 2017 - Skylight Drive-In – 100 free small popcorn

10. Team Penning

11. August 19th - Alice & Fraser Horse Club 55 years

12. Seniors Dance

13. Recipe Book – 150 LV Recipes

14. Flower/Vegetable Growing Contest

15. Mural on inside wall at Alice & Fraser

16. Painted Pavers - 150

17. 2 km Colour Run

18. September 30th - Spin for Sport

19. July 29th - Stafford Park Fun Day

20. Corn Roast/Volleyball Tournament

21. Maple Tree Saplings

22. LV Time Capsule

23. Bird Watching Event

24. ATV Ride

25. Geocaching

In the near future, the committee will be creating a “Laurentian Valley Celebrates Canada 150” Facebook Page to advertise the events that will be taking place.

cip@postmedia.com