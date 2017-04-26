The Petawawa Military Wives Choir will have the honour of performing at the opening ceremonies of the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto in September.

This international Paralympic-style multi-sport event was created by Prince Harry for 550 wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans for 17 nations to take part in sports including wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, and indoor rowing. Scheduled to air on CTV, BBC and TSN, the two-hour live televised ceremony on Sept. 23 at the Air Canada Centre will feature the prince and several dignitaries, celebrities and musical guests.

Canadian Military Wives Choirs from across the country will be performing the song “Invincible.” The Petawawa choir will be joined by similar choirs from Ottawa, Edmonton, Comox, North Bay, Trenton, Kingston and Valcartier.

“This is a huge honour,” said choir president Henrietta Biddiscombe. “We are really looking forward to going and singing at the opening ceremony.”

The Petawawa choir, which currently has 60 members, is planning to send down 35 for the ceremony. However, as the event is a volunteer role there are costs associated with the trip including travel expenses, accommodations, uniforms and fees. They hope to raise $6,000 by hosting a series of fundraisers over the next few months.

“Unfortunately with deployments and training exercises not everyone can commit,” explained Biddiscombe. “It is a big expense for the ladies.”

The choir is presenting a goodwill spring donation concert on Sunday, April 30 at Wesley United Church in Pembroke beginning at 1 p.m. The show's special guest will be pianist, accompanist, conductor Ivan Barney. Sosun Suh will conduct. The choir will also be hosting a raffle, barbecue and comedy show on June 22.

The Petawawa Military Wives Choir provides a safe, fun and supportive environment and a place to meet new friends and socialize, Biddiscombe noted. As military wives, partners and members, the choir understands the challenges each of them face. She added the singing is therapeutic and the friendships lifelong.

“It isn't about if you can sing well or read music,” she added. “It is a about having a place to belong.”

The first military wives choir started up in 2011 in Britain. The Canadian version was founded in 2013 with a 14-member choir in Ottawa. Biddiscombe added that having choirs at bases across the country foster a ready-made support network and group of friends for those who are undergoing a posting.

Membership is open to any wife, fiancee or female cohabiting partner of a currently serving military member and any currently serving Canadian Armed Forces member. This includes any of these individuals whose military connection has ended within the last two years. Members must be 18 years or older.

For more information, you can email the choir at: canadianmwc.petawawa@gmail.com.

SChase@postmedia.com