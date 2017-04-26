New MTO sign for Petawawa

PETAWAWA – A new sign for the town will soon appear along Highway 17.

Council Monday night reviewed the design for the sign which will be erected either in the spring or summer. It is a result of a program initiated by the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) to allow municipalities to replace boundary signs with those that include a logo and slogan more akin to the community.

Last year, the MTO Corridor Management office conducted a review of all boundary signing on Highway 17 to ensure they were being consistent along the corridor. Economic development officer Cyndi Phillips explained that the Town of Petawawa will receive two new signs along Highway 17, one east and one west.

She added a review of data sources for population numbers was also conducted and future signage shall contain census subdivision data for all municipalities. For Petawawa, that number is 17,187 which will be rounded up to 17,500 for the Highway 17 signage.

“This turned out in our favour,” Phillips said.

In November, council approved the use of the slogan “Dynamic by Nature” for the new signs. MTO provided two drafts of the sign based on the inclusion of the slogan and a logo which were unveiled for councillors to look at.

One sign featured the tree “Dynamic by Nature” logo, which first came along with the slogan in the late 1990s, while the other included the traditional Petawawa corporate crest, which shows a lone deer. Most of council favoured the deer logo as it has long been associated with Petawawa.

“It's already the established and recognizable logo,” noted Councillor Murray Rutz. “It's all around our town.”

Councillor Gary Serviss said he conducted a snap poll of his students at Valour High School.

“Every student unanimously chose the deer,” he revealled.

However, Deputy Mayor Tom Mohns criticized the sign for having too much information on it suggesting MTO drop “Town of” and simply increase the size of the name “Petawawa.”

“The less you have on it the more it will stand out,” said Mohns.

Phillips responded that MTO policy is to maintain standardize signage throughout the province.

