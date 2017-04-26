Planting for the future forest

KILLALOE, HAGERTY and RICHARD TWP. - It takes a community to sustain the forest.

This idea has been the practice of those who manage Renfrew County's forests, and this has become an important lesson for around 20 students from Opeongo High School, who have been taking a direct hand in its future.

Members of the Osprey outdoor education program, for Opeongo Special Program in Research Ecology for Youth, have spend two days at Byer’s Creek Tract of the Renfrew County Forest, on Scenic Road located near Wilno, planting trees. By the time they are finished, 10 hectares will have been planted out of the 30 hectares which are being done at this location.

Tim Demmons, Osprey program co-ordinator and an Opeongo high school teacher, said the students are working both to gain experience as part of their outdoor program, and as a fundraiser for the class's two Algonquin Park canoe trips.

Demmons said while the class has done everything from using GPS, learning emergency first aid, and other outdoor skills, one thing they haven't done before is planting trees as part of reforesting efforts.

“This is new for us, planting in a forest tract,” he said. “But the class seems to be enjoying it.”

Lacey Rose, the county forester, said the tract being worked on was once a homestead, and traces of that original use remains visible, from scraps of buildings to the remains of an apple orchard. She said the land was bought by the county in 1967 to be reforested, and was harvested by Rumleskie and Sons in 2015.

“It was better suited for reforestry rather than farming,” she said.

Rose said Heritage Reforestation Inc. has been contracted to oversee the planting, with help from Opeongo High School students to start with, while Ottawa Valley Forest Inc. has been instrumental in helping County of Renfrew Forestry staff with planning and logistics for the tree plant.

This plant is part of 30,000 pine seedlings in total which are being planted within the Renfrew County Forest this spring.

“This tree planting is happening to maintain the pine component in the future forest, following sustainable harvesting activities that occurred over the past few years, sending wood – our only renewable natural resource – to local mills.” Rose said.

Following a disturbance – natural, such as blow-down, or human-caused, such as harvesting – some tree species regenerate quickly. These species, including poplar and red maple, are referred to as “pioneer species”, and will re-establish tree cover of a disturbed site within a few years. Other slower-growing species, such as red and white pine, are more adapted to regenerating after a fire that would set back the pioneer species.

“In a managed forest where fire suppression occurs to protect human values, we need to give these species a helping hand,” she said. This means getting people to plant the trees by hand.

Liz Cobb, a forestry technician with Ottawa Valley Forest Inc., said the students have been a great help, as it has been difficult to get workers to do this job due to the relatively small size of the plant this early in the season.

She credits Rose with making the connections with Opeongo High School, and thinks it is an excellent way to get young people involved in forestry practices.

“It is really important to show them how a managed and sustainable forest works, as well as demonstrate the employment opportunities it offers. The industry, which has far more jobs available than workers to take them, needs people to step up.

“Renfrew County's economy is based on it,” Cobb said.

Demmons said many of their Osprey students move on to follow the outdoor sciences, saying the program serves as an academic springboard for them.

Nick Norton, Kyle George, Teegan Tabbert, Sydney Kuno and Cassidy Resmer, all 17, said they have been enjoying their days as treeplanters, and will certainly pursue it as a summer job.

“Planting is new to me,” George said but I have no complaints.”

Norton said he's been loving it, saying it is better to be outdoors than stuck in a class room.

Resmer said she is surprised how the job doesn't seem to get boring, while Tabbert said the job gives them something to think about in terms of an outdoor career.

Kuno and Resmer said they want to work with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry as conservation officers. While Tabbert is working towards getting involved with search and rescue.

Rose said the wide range of agencies involved in this plant and other projects shows how it takes a lot of people to manage a forest well, which in turn will well serve Renfrew County.