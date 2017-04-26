The Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards has provided an update to its residents and ratepayers with regard to recent and ongoing flooding and high water issues.

A press release issued by the municipality stated that a ‘State of Emergency’ has not been declared because the impact to municipal infrastructure was not beyond the capability of the municipality to deal with, and did not require extraordinary measures.

“That being said, we realize that many private properties have been impacted by the high water,” the release continued. “To assist you in dealing with the resulting debris and your post flood clean up, the municipality will be offering several dates at our waste disposal sites where you can bring flood debris in free of charge. We will also be supplying water sample bottles at our municipal office for water testing. Make sure that you fill in the paperwork that accompanies the water testing bottles so that the results can be sent directly to you. In the meantime if you are concerned about the quality or safety of your drinking water, please contact the Renfrew County and District Health Unit at www.rcdhu.com or 613-735-8666 for information.

“If there is water covering your septic bed, do not use the system until the water level on the septic bed is lower than the water around the house. The only way to prevent a back-up is to use the system less.”

According to the release, the fact that the municipality has not declared a state of emergency does not affect the ability of individuals to apply under the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians Program to assist them in dealing with their individual losses. The program can only be activated by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs, if they determine that the collective loss is of a magnitude that requires provincial assistance. The municipality has been, and will continue to, receive information about the damage and losses due to flooding, and we will continue to submit this information to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs to enable them to make their decision. If they activate the program, they will put a protocol in place so that individuals can complete and submit their applications directly to the province.

If activated the program applies to ‘Essential Property losses,’ and those are referred to in the guidelines as:

• a primary home where the applicant lives on a day-to-day basis and its basic contents. Please note that seasonal residences/cottages are not eligible.

• or, the main premises and key equipment and inventory of an eligible small business, farm, or not-for-profit organization.

The link to the program is www.ontario.ca/disasterassistance.

The municipality has put together a public information session that will be held on Sunday, April 30 at 1 p.m. in the basement of St. Casimir’s Church in Round Lake Centre. The purpose of the meeting is to provide and share information with residents and ratepayers that have been impacted by the high water levels.

Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards council will be present to field questions and offer constructive input.