Budget fails to impress MPP

The province's balanced budget is designed to win another term for the Liberals in 2018.

Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MPP John Yakabuski was critical of the financial plan presented to Ontario residents on Thursday, saying on paper it may appear balanced, but in reality it has a $5 billion hole through the centre of it, and no plans to pay down the $312 billion debt despite the influx of $6.5 billion in new revenues this year.

“We believe this is not a true balanced budget,” he said, referring to the Ontario PC Party who have stated they will be voting against the budget.

“This is being packaged to voters as “It's balanced and we're going to look after you,”” as the government announced a lot of new spending, Yakabuski said.

However, this is being done through the use of cash grabs, unauthorized pension assets, and one-time and unusual revenue such as including $1.5 billion in federal transfers, cap and trade revenues, and cash generated by the sell off of Hydro One.

This isn't a budget to help the people of Ontario, Yakabuski said, adding the governing Liberals really don't care about the long term health of the province.

“All they are interested in is buying their way past the next election with your money,” he said, and hope the voters forget about all of the mistakes they have made over the past 14 years.

Yakabuski said there is also no mention in the budget of the Highway 417 project, which means it isn't on the province's priority list this year, and once again the province refused to share gas tax revenues fairly with rural Ontario.

“I thought after repeatedly scuttling my private members bill on the gas tax, they might decide to address it,” he said, but that didn't happen. Instead, the MPP said the government doubled the municipal share of the gas tax for those places with transit systems, but offered not one additional dime to rural Ontario.

“Even though we pay more than our fair share of gas tax because count residents need to drive everywhere,” Yakabuski said, the county still received nothing more to help with maintaining rural roads and bridges.

He said the province is bringing in a seniors' tax credit to help those using transit systems, but this won't help anyone in Renfrew County whose vehicles are their transit systems.

Admitting the province is increasing health care spending, including three per cent increases to hospitals is a good thing, Yakabuski pointed out this won't make up for four years of budget freezes in the health care sector.

Petawawa Mayor Bob Sweet found some good news within the 2017 budget, primarily in the increases in health care spending. He said while there isn't a lot for municipalities in it, the government didn't take anything away either.

He said programs like the Municipal Partnership Fund, which has been gradually cut back over the past few years even though towns and cities rely on it to help balance their books, will be frozen at 2017 levels for the next few years.

This is also true of the infrastructure and Connecting Link programs, which shares the cost of major road and bridge projects with qualifying municipalities.

“The money we rely on will still be there,” Sweet said.

The option to tax hotel rooms isn't really going to be a big revenue generator for smaller municipalities, he said.

Pembroke Mayor Michael LeMay agreed the shared funding programs with the province will be maintained for the foreseeable future, especially those which will enable the city to do more work on its infrastructure.

“That is really needed,” he said.

LeMay said while increased health care spending is welcome, he is disappointed the 417 project seems to have dropped off the province's radar for the time being.