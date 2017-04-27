Garrison mourns loss of Dynerowicz

GARRISON PETAWAWA – Garrison Petawawa is mourning one of its own following a training accident at CFB Wainwright.

Sgt. Robert Dynerowicz of the Royal Canadian Dragoons died Tuesday as a result of a vehicle accident. He had been moved to the Wainwright hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Three other soldiers were hurt after the LAV III vehicle they were in was in a single-vehicle crash on the base in northern Alberta. Two of the soldiers have been treated and are back with the units in Wainwright. Another remains in hospital.

The military says his fellow troops held a memorial in the field to honour his memory and service, which included two tours of duty in Afghanistan.

Col. Conrad Mialkowski, commander of 2nd Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group, spoke from CFB Wainright Wednesday, and issued this statement.

“It is difficult for me to truly express how much the loss of Sgt. Robert “Dino” Dynerowicz pains the Petawawa military community,” he said. “The loss of one of Canada’s soldiers, under any circumstances, is always difficult to accept and that remains the case today.

“Dino was a great Canadian. He meant a great deal to the Royal Canadian Dragoons that he worked with, led, and mentored. Through two missions in Afghanistan, he was stalwart and focused and did his duty. In Petawawa, his dedication and his laugh were infectious in the unit lines of his regiment.

“Of course, Chief Warrant Officer Shawn Mercer and I offer our deep condolences to his family. I can’t begin to know what they are going through right now, but they should know that the regimental family is going to be with them and we are going to do everything we can to help them through this period of grief.”

At Garrison Petawawa and within the Department of National Defence, statements about the tragedy continued to be issued throughout the day.

Col. Mark Misener, the Commander of 4 Canadian Division Support Group, said “on behalf of myself and the Formation Sergeant Major, CWO Bill Richards, and everyone who calls Petawawa home, we send our thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of Sgt. Robert Dynerowicz of the Royal Canadian Dragoons.”

Capt. Sally-Ann Cyr, Public Affairs Officer with Garrison Petawawa said,“Sgt. Dynerowicz was well-loved and respected by his regiment. We are shocked by the news. We are a family here in Petawawa and members of the base are grieving the loss of one of their own.”

General Jonathan H. Vance, Chief of the Defence Staff, issued the following statement:

“Yesterday was a sad day as I heard of Sgt. Dynerowicz’s death during a training incident at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright. As difficult as it is for me to hear about the loss of one of our people, it is even harder for those who were close to him, including those of us who served with him in the past.

“My deepest sympathies are with his friends and family.”

Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, stated, “I was extremely saddened to learn of the loss of Sgt. Robert J. Dynerowicz as part of his training during Exercise Rugged Bear. When a member of the Canadian Armed Forces family passes away while preparing to defend Canada, the whole country mourns.

“I offer my sincerest sympathies to his family and friends at this difficult time and will ensure the institution’s support in their time of need.”

Lt.-Gen. Paul Wynnyk, Commander Canadian Army, said “I am deeply saddened by the loss of Sgt. Dynerowicz in Wainwright, Alberta. Not only is his death a painful loss to his family and friends, but we feel this loss across the Canadian Army and the entire military community. Chief Warrant Officer Alain Guimond and I extend our sincere condolences, on behalf of all ranks of the Canadian Army, to the family and friends of Sgt. Dynerowicz.”

There is no information yet on whether there will be a public memorial service for Sgt. Dynerowicz. That decision rests with his family.

The investigation into the accident, which is being handled by the military police, is ongoing.