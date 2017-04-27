Renfrew County students learn about Reconciliation

DOUGLAS – As Canada plans to celebrate its 150th birthday, where is the country with in terms of reconciliation?

On April 26, nearly 400 students from all seven high schools within the Renfrew County District School Board, attended a special presentation at Opeongo High School with guest speaker Dr. Justin Sinclair who delivered an engaging presentation on the subject of ‘Reconciliation’. The students – ranging from Grade 9 to Grade 11 – were all enrolled in a native studies class, they had an interest in the subject or they identified as First Nations, Metis or Inuit.

“Today is about ReconciliACTION. Following Dr. Sinclair’s presentation, the students will be breaking into small groups at their school to discuss and further put into action what they’ve learned today,” said Tina Nelson, First Nations, Metis and Inuit Education Consultant with the Renfrew County district School Board. “After the students hear Dr. Sinclair’s message of how they have the power to bring about change and influence their peers, we’re hoping that they will write down a statement, an action plan and make their voice heard. Their action plan may focus on equity, inclusion or reconciliation.”

During his presentation, Sinclair – a Manitoba University professor and the son of Senator Murray Sinclair – spoke about that dark chapter in Canada’s Indigenous history during which innumerable Indigenous children across Canada were forced to leave their families and attend the Indian residential schools where they endured all kinds of sexual, physical and emotional abuse over the course of more than 100 years.

Now, as Canada prepares to celebrate its 150th anniversary, Indigenous people across the country will be reflecting on decades of inequality, tragedy and pain that they’re endured and for which they are still recovering from.

He stressed that the residential schools tragedy is not only an Indigenous problem but it’s also a Canadian problem, and one that all Canadians should be knowledgeable of.

“Indigenous history is Canada’s history. All Canadians should know who their Indigenous neighbours are and they should know about the history of the land that they’re on,” said Sinclair. “And schools is the first place where this history should be taught – the fact that we can still go through a school and a young person doesn't know what the Indian act is but they know who Aristotle is? there's something wrong there.”

Over the years, Canada has progressed towards reconciliation through the efforts of Indigenous activists and speakers such as Sinclair, but much more work remains to be done.

“I think half of my work is teaching Canadians how to be Canadian and what it means to be Canadian, because what it means to be Canadian is to have a fundamental and foundational relationship with Indigenous people,” said Sinclair. “Now, there are hundreds of people like me and all of us are driving change within the country at every level. But while we are seeing change, we still need to figure out a way to live together equitably and responsibly – that involves things like restitution, returning land, creating an equitable country economically and replacing the Indian act. Those are all significant things that have to happen for reconciliation to occur.”

During his speech, Sinclair also spoke about how today’s younger generations can become positive instigators of change to help lead Canada towards reconciliation. According to Sinclair, a lot of the power rests in the hands of Canada’s younger generations who have the social media means and vast knowledge and tools to instigate change and make positive strides.

“Young people are more powerful than they've ever been before, because they have these little things called cellphones and they have Twitter and Facebook and forms of social media. They can influence opinion in ways that young people have probably never had access to before. They're also getting access to news that I never had access to when I was growing up,” said Sinclair. “For example, my daughter is 11 and i can tell you that she is more informed on issues that i ever was at 11. At that age, I was thinking about who my favourite GI Joe was, meanwhile she just gave a speech on Indigenous language rights and the title of the speech was 'why I shouldn't be speaking French but I should be speaking Cree'. It was a speech about how she wants the opportunity to learn her traditional language and that that would be the most Canadian of all things to do.”

With younger and older generations working together, reconciliation can ultimately be achieved by way of a deepened relationship based on mutual respect between Canada’s Indigenous and non-Indigenous people, and by allowing Indigenous people to reclaim their history and their identities.

