Zombie Thrill Run wants Rick Mercer

This fall's Zombie Thrill Run is hoping some star power will boost its numbers by extending an invitation to comedian and television personality Rick Mercer.

The County of Renfrew is backing the fifth annual Zombie Thrill Run, which will be held on Oct. 28 in Pembroke, with Petawawa Mayor Bob Sweet personally inviting Mercer, best known for CBC Television comedy shows “This Hour Has 22 Minutes” and “The Rick Mercer Report.”

Organizers of this year's Zombie Run is seeking to raise $25,000 which will go towards improving sections of the Algonquin Trail, the newly acquired former Canadian Pacific Rail line that runs through the county. In February, Tammy Blackmore, manager of the Pembroke Best Western Fitness Centre, approached Sweet and staff about partnering to benefit the trail project.

Each year, the Zombie Run selects a different not-for-profit initiative to support. Last year's benefited the new Carefor Mackay Centre As a lead-up to Halloween, the event asks participants to dress up in costumes as zombies. They are then challenged to complete a five-kilometre or 10-kilometre route. There is also a two-kilometre Trick-or-Treat Family Fun Walk. This year, a senior's walk will be introduced. County councillors were thrilled with the prospects of the 2017 Run going to help the trail.

“This is so exciting that a group of people have adopted our trail already,” Laurentian Valley Reeve Debbie Robinson told the monthly session of County council. “I really hope that this is the beginning of many more who have a vested interest in our success throughout the county.”

Getting someone of Mercer's stature can only help but create buzz for an already popular venue. The comedian and political satirist has been before. In 2009, his show taped the Giant Pumpkin Boat Race at Hugli's Blueberry Ranch. It featured segments with Olympian Sarah Boudens and Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MP Cheryl Gallant. Sweet, who met Mercer during a visit to Afghanistan, believes there's every chance he'll consider the offer.

“Hopefully our friend, Rick Mercer, can see the benefit of this and, in fact, comes up,” said Sweet, who chairs the development and property committee. “It's the sort of thing that appeals to him. He knows the area and hopefully he can see his way clear to put us in his show.”

