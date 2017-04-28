Algonquin College creates Larry Scales Bursary

Algonquin College is celebrating its monumental golden anniversary by instituting a new endowment to support students in financial need.

During ceremonies to officially begin the 50th anniversary Thursday at the Champlain Trail Museum, the college's Pembroke Campus unveiled the Larry Scales Memorial Burary that will assist students registered in the Forestry Technician and Urban Forestry-Arboriculture programs. Scales was a long-time faculty member in the Forestry Technician program who retired in 1989 but continue to be an active supporter of the college. One of the original faculty members when the Pembroke Campus was founded in 1969, he passed away last year at the age of 85.

“Larry was a well-respected teacher,” said manager of community and student affairs Jamie Bramburger. “He remained connected to the college, frequently visiting as a retiree and always offering a kind word to staff and students who came in contact with him.”

Scales' family decided to establish the $15,000 endowment to help students in financial need. His wife, Loreen Scales, and daughter, Ruth McMahon, attended the ceremony. McMahon said her father would be pleased with this bursary.

“He had a passion for education and he loved the field of forestry and he thoroughly enjoyed teaching. He was a very kind man who always tried to help others,” said McMahon. “This donation to the college will ensure that Dad's caring personality and love education will live through the students who are helped each year through his memorial bursary.”

Reflecting on the teachers and support staff who have made their students succeed, Pembroke Campus dean Karen Davies touched in her address how the community has played a role in making the post-secondary school a world-class institution.

“I continue to be amazed at the tremendous support we received from businesses, individuals and organizations as they rolled up their sleeves to help us advocate for a new campus,” she said.

