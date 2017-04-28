Bishop on the job for 25 years

The Renfrew County District School Board took a moment to recognize one of its long serving employees.

During its April meeting, Pino Buffone, education director, presented Gayle Bishop with a pin and certificate to recognize her 25 years working with the board. The education superintendent has been in charge of promoting and encouraging student success throughout the board's families of schools.

"Education is a fascinating career with many rewards and many challenges," she said, noting it has been a great experience for her in the field.

An Ottawa Valley native, Bishop joined the board in 1992 following a decade of teaching, with five years spent in Fort McMurray, Alberta, and another five in the Limestone District School Board.

She had accepted a Grade 8 teaching position at Eganville District Public School (EDPS) which allowed her to return home to Renfrew County.

After teaching at EDPS for three years, she went to Walter Zadow Public School (WZPS) to be a full time Vice-Principal. After one and a half years, she became the school's principal.

Bishop said WZPS was a wonderful place to learn and grow as an administrator. She worked with other colleagues to support students, teachers and families.

Six years later, she was placed at Cobden District Public School. It was at this point that there was a greater emphasis on principals being instructional leaders rather than site based managers. There was also a shift in the way that they were supporting students with identified learning needs.

Bishop said literacy coaches were supporting their primary students and their Special Education teachers were working in collaboration with classroom teachers to meet the needs of all students. The culture of schools was changing from one of isolation to one of small teams of teachers working together to improve instruction.

“Assessment and interventions were emphasized and we were using research based evidence to drive instructional practices,” she said. Assessment data was more public and there was increased academic accountability. EQAO data was being shared more widely and there was increased emphasis on academic improvement. We were learning more about setting high expectations for all students and meeting student needs within the classroom setting instead of withdrawing students.

After six years, Bishop became the Student Success Lead for the RCDSB. This role was relatively new in the province and at that time had a focus on supporting the at-risk learner in Grades 9 - 12. Experiential learning including Specialist High Skills Majors, Student Success teachers and teams, increasing graduation rates and pathways for all students were areas of focus.

The addition of ministry funds allowed more precise interventions for students. It was the goal of secondary schools to ensure students were actively engaged in their learning and that student voice was gathered and responded to. Equity, inclusion, safe schools, healthy and active schools, and mental health were emerging as needs to be addressed.

From the position of student success lead, Bishop became a superintendent. This is her seventh year in the role.

"I am very pleased to say that in every role over this past 25 years, the focus for education is always on improving student achievement and well being,” she said. “We are constantly evolving to meet the emerging needs of students."