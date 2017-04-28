Funeral Monday for Sgt. Dynerowicz

Funeral services will be held Monday for a Petawawa soldier killed this week in a trainining accident at Wainwright, Alberta.

Family and friends of Sgt. Robert “Bobby” Dynerowicz will be gathering in his native Kitchener, Ontario to bid farewell to the armoured crewman. Services will take place at Henry Walser Funeral Home with internment at Williamsburg Cemetery.

Sgt. Dynerowicz, a member of the Royal Canadian Dragoons (RCD), died Tuesday when the Light Armoured Vehicle III (LAV III) he was crew commanding was involved in a mishap. Three other members of the regiment were injured. Two have since been released, while a third remains in hospital in Edmonton. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Flags continued to fly at half mast Friday at the garrison and around the Town of Petawawa. Before a ribbon cutting at Petawawa Showcase, Mayor Bob Sweet had also offered condolences on behalf of the residents of the town. During a ceremony for the grand opening of Canex at the garrison, Col. Mark Misener, commander of 4 Canadian Division Support Group, paused for a moment to reflect on “the great loss that our military family suffered in Wainwright.”

“On behalf of everyone at Garrison Petawawa, our thoughts and prayers go out to the spouse, family and friends of Sgt. Robert Dynerowicz, of the Royal Canadian Dragoons, and the members injured in the incident,” said Col. Misener.

The 34-year-old enrolled in the Canadian Armed Forces in 2005. He was subsequently stationed in Petawawa and Meaford, Ontario. He served overseas in Kandahar, Afghanistan on two tours in 2007 and 2010. The accident occurred as Garrison Petawawa's 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group was training for Exercise Maple Resolve, their final step before being declared the Canadian Army's high readiness task force this summer.

The RCD's official website noted that a memorial service for Sgt. Dynerowicz will be held once the unit returns from Wainwright.

