42nd Field gunners at Vimy Ridge

When thousands came together on Vimy Ridge to mark the 100th anniversary of the battle that represented a pivotal moment in Canada's history, gunners from Garrison Petawawa took part in the milestone.

One of the soldiers who journeyed to France was Bombardier Bianca Tessier, a member of the Pembroke-based reserve unit, 42 Field Regiment. The 20-year-old was one of 15 artillery gunners, mostly made up of soldiers from the 2nd Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery, manning three L5 105-millimetre Pack Howitzers brought out of retirement specifically for these ceremonies. This was her first overseas trip with the military.

“It was very overwhelming being there and standing on that ground,” said Bombardier Tessier. “I was very proud and honoured to be there.”

More than 300 Canadian Armed Forces personnel took part in the commemoration at the national Vimy memorial which sits on top of Hill 145, the last objective to fall in the four-day battle which took place in April, 1917. The contingent was comprised of members from 58 units that fought at the battle. Although her unit at the time, then named the 130th Battalion and 240th Battalion provided only replacement troops at Vimy, her battery did participate in the decisive engagement. Formed in Montreal in 1915, 35 Field Battery was one of 66 howitzer and mortar batteries that poured more than a million shells onto the eight-kilometre long ridge - the largest artillery barrage in history.

Before the trip, Bombardier Tessier did her homework reading up on the significant role that the artillery played at Vimy, which was part of the larger British Arras campaign.

“We came up with a new strategy called the creeping barrage so our role was very important,” she explained. “We supressed the enemy as the infantry were coming up and doing their attack. We successfully created that at Vimy. The Canadians did what they thought was impossible.”

The contingent conducted a few days of practice at Canadian Forces Base Trenton before flying to Lile, France and catching a bus to Mons, Beligium where they stayed. Each day they were ferried to the Canadian National Vimy Memorial located near Pas-de-Calais in northeastern France. When they weren't conducting dress rehearsals, they were conducted on a tour of the battlefield, itself, as well as four of the Commonwealth War Graves sites in and around Vimy. They not only stopped to remember those fallen Canadians but the thousands of French, British and Germans who lost their lives.

“The battlefield tour really got to me,” she added. “Just seeing all the cemeteries and seeing all the numbers of war dead. All those people died for this one terrible thing.”

Bombardier Tessier and her comrades also took a stroll in the very trenches were Canadians and Germans faced off 100 years ago. Vimy Ridge is one of the few former Western Front battlefields to be restored and maintained for future generations. She was amazed at the underground subways and the German fortifications including the remains of a bunker heavily damaged by Canadian artillery shelling.

“The fields are full of craters,” Bombardier Tessier recounted. “It was something to think back to when the battle happened and when that was all mud and soldiers were trying to fight through that. They preserved it very well.”

The howitzers fired on two occasions, at a sunset ceremony on the eve of the anniversary and during the main observance, themselves. Bombardier Tessier was tasked with bringing up the ammunition and loading them in the gun's breech. The three guns fired 21 blank rounds during the ceremonies. The French civilians in attendance showed their appreciation by cheering the Canadians afterward.

“They absolutely loved us,” added Bombardier Tessier. “It made me feel like a million bucks. I was so proud to be a Canadian and to be there.”

Another member of the regiment, Gunner Preston Brouillard-Gallant, of Petawawa, also participated in the Vimy Ridge ceremony. He was selected to present His Royal Highness Prince Harry with one pair of 2,000 boots that were eventually placed on the memorial representing all the soldiers lost over the four-day engagement.

