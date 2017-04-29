Community bike rides in Eganville, May 7

To promote cycling, there will be a pair of community bike rides starting out from Eganville's Legion Field on Sunday, May 7.

Experienced riders will meet up and ride out at 8:30 a.m. and go to Douglas via Hyndford. Those wanting an extra challenge can take a 10-kilometre loop from Douglas up the McNaughton Road. A family ride starts at 10 a.m. and heads to the Bonnechere Caves. And a kids' ride will go around the village of Eganville. All rides will meet back at the Legion Field at 11:00 a.m.

The Ottawa Valley Cycling and Active Transportation Alliance (OVCATA) is organizing the rides as part of a series of spring rides in towns throughout Renfrew County. OVCATA is holding the ride to promote cycling, the Silver Chain Challenge and cycling safety and to introduce itself. "We want to encourage people of all ages to get out on bikes this month and, in particular, to take part in the Silver Chain Challenge," said OVCATA co-chairman Ish Theilheimer.

June marks the fourth year of the Silver Chain Challenge, that friendly competition between Renfrew and Lanark Counties to see who can log the most kilometres of active transportation in the month of June. This year, the County of Renfrew has come on board as an official sponsor. "It's fun and easy to log your clicks," says Theilheimer.

Every time you cycle or hike in June, go to www.silverchainchallenge.ca and record the details. Data from the two counties is tabulated, with allowances for differing populations and geography, he explained.

"Last year, Renfrew won, but it was close! Please join the fun," Theilheimer said.

A real bonus is that Ontario's Ministry of Transportation is sponsoring the rides, paying for publicity, free bumper stickers that promote the one-metre rule, and other safety literature, as well as cold drinks and snacks.

Other OVCATA rides this spring, with tentative start and end points, are:

May 28 – Renfrew – Ma Te Way Park

June 18 – Barry's Bay – Zurakowski Park

June 25 – Petawawa – Petawawa Civic Centre (TBC)

July 1 – Downtown Pembroke, Summer Medley Festival

July 8 – Tour de Whitewater

For more information, go to OVCATA's webite: www.ovcata.ca