Community bike rides in Eganville, May 7
Ottawa Valley Cycling and Active Transportation Alliance wants to involve cyclists of all ages and levels of expertise to its community rides. This photo was taken at the Tour de Bonnechere in 2014.
To promote cycling, there will be a pair of community bike rides starting out from Eganville's Legion Field on Sunday, May 7.
Experienced riders will meet up and ride out at 8:30 a.m. and go to Douglas via Hyndford. Those wanting an extra challenge can take a 10-kilometre loop from Douglas up the McNaughton Road. A family ride starts at 10 a.m. and heads to the Bonnechere Caves. And a kids' ride will go around the village of Eganville. All rides will meet back at the Legion Field at 11:00 a.m.
The Ottawa Valley Cycling and Active Transportation Alliance (OVCATA) is organizing the rides as part of a series of spring rides in towns throughout Renfrew County. OVCATA is holding the ride to promote cycling, the Silver Chain Challenge and cycling safety and to introduce itself. "We want to encourage people of all ages to get out on bikes this month and, in particular, to take part in the Silver Chain Challenge," said OVCATA co-chairman Ish Theilheimer.