Day of Mourning marked

It remains a day to remember the dead, and fight for the living.

For the 16th year, around a dozen people gathered Friday evening under sunny skies at Pembroke's waterfront chapel and the workers' memorial stone to mark the National Day of Mourning, a solemn day set aside to be both a time of remembrance and a rallying cry for the labour movement. Those taking part ranged from representatives of local unions and the Renfrew and District Labour Council to members of the public honouring lost loved ones.

While a piper played, participants stepped up one at a time to stand quietly in front of wreaths and flowers laid in memory of workers killed or injured on the job to reflect, with the ceremony wrapping up with a moment of silence.

Earlier, guest speaker Dave Lipton, staff representative of the United Steelworkers based out of Ottawa, told those gathered this is a most somber day, as the labour movement recognizes those killed and injured while in the act of trying to earn a living for themselves and their families.

He said each year, about 1,000 Canadians are killed on the job, and one each second world wide, plus thousands of others who are injured, maimed, psychologically scarred or have their lives cut short by work-related diseases.

Lipton said this year is particularly significant, as it falls on the 25th anniversary of the Westray Mine disaster. On May 9, 1992 in Pictou County, Nova Scotia, 26 coal miners were killed while working underground, wiped out by a massive gas explosion.

“This was the worst work place disaster in Canadian history,” he said. “An entire shift of workers didn't make it home that night.”

The blame ultimately was placed on corporate negligence, which had let safety standards slip. Lipton said the miners had been so concerned about workplace conditions they were trying to sign up members to form a union, and were a day away from being certified when the explosion occurred.

He said the fallout from this tragedy eventually led to the 2004 passage of the Westray Law, which makes it possible to prosecute corporations for criminal negligence. Unfortunately, it is rarely used, and many workplace fatalities are never properly investigated, with only a handful resulting in criminal charges.

“Since Westray, 25,000 Canadians have died in the workplace,” Lipton said, which is outrageous.

“This is not justice, when corporations view the killing of workers not as something to be avoided, but as the cost of doing business.”

He called on the federal and provincial governments to enforce the Westray Law, and to train those within the justice system on how to apply the law.

This was the second Day of Mourning event held by the Renfrew and District Labour Council that day. The first one was held at noon in Renfrew

