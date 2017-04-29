DJ Khaled has 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' cameo

Hip-hop star DJ Khaled’s movie resume has been given a big boost after reportedly landing a cameo in the forthcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming film.

The All I Do Is Win hitmaker and prolific Snapchat user took to the social media site earlier this week to share footage of himself and his entourage on a “top secret” set at a store in New York City.

He was joined in the clip by Marvel comic book legend Stan Lee and actor Tom Holland, who portrays the titular web-slinging superhero in the new movie.

Further details about Khaled’s set appearance have yet to be revealed, although fans speculate he could feature in a post-credits scene with Lee and Holland as production on the blockbuster wrapped last year.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is set for release in July.

Khaled, who is managed by rap mogul Jay Z, is no stranger to Hollywood - he recently appeared in Andy Samberg’s 2016 comedy Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, while last month (Mar17), he announced via Snapchat he had scored a small role in the third instalment of the Pitch Perfect franchise.