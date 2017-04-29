It all started with a little boy

"Poverty is not only the deprivation of economic or material resources, but a violation of human dignity."

Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights

The moment will be forever etched in my memory. There I was near the tail end of 2014 sitting in a restaurant with my wife and son following church on Sunday morning when suddenly he appeared as if it were, out of nowhere, a little boy about nine years old. Standing directly in front of me, looking at me straight in the eye, his face cherub-like in appearance, he addressed me with a startling question that almost blew me right out of my seat. “Excuse me sir,” he said, “do you feed the poor and hungry?” I sat there speechless, as did my wife, looking at him, my knife now at a standstill, somewhere between the plate and my mouth. It was for me an unforgettable encounter, without question a ‘God-moment’, a point in time when God channels His desires through a medium of his choosing.

We’ve come a long way since that day, meetings, interviews, planning, presentations, bringing ‘dreamers’ on board, but next Saturday, May 6 at 1 p.m. Mayor Bob Sweet of Petawawa and Cyndy Phillips, the municipality’s economic development officer, will officiate at the ribbon cutting ceremony as ‘The Petawawa Pantry Food Bank’ the first food bank in the town’s history, marks its official opening.

As I remarked in a previous article, the day following our encounter with the little boy my wife Sheena came back from Pembroke and came in the door of our home bursting to tell me something. “You won’t believe what the sign board outside The Renfrew County Catholic District School Board offices on Pembroke Street said today!” “What?” I inquired expectantly. “It was a quote from the Gospel of Matthew,” she said, “Matthew 25:35, ‘I was hungry and you gave me something to eat’.”

There are moments in life when God wants to make sure you get the message, so he repeats it in some form or another. Unquestionably, this was one of these moments. Make no mistake about it God has a heart of compassion for the poor and hungry, but he needs people whose hearts beat to a similar drumbeat to fulfil His plans. Coming on board to help us fulfill the vision were the food bank’s president, Laurie Alton, a great administrator and strategic planner, and Peter Tilley, the executive director of The Ottawa Mission.

This past Easter Monday, Peter and his crew at ‘The Mission’ served 2,777 meals to the poor, needy and homeless. Before his present appointment Peter was the executive director of the Ottawa Food Bank, and his input in the planning stages of ‘The Petawawa Pantry’ has been invaluable.

When the Ontario Association of Food Banks released its Hunger Report last year it indicated that in March of that year, 335,944 people used the services of food banks in the province. The OAFB added that there were three demographic groups in our society whose needs in the current Ontario economy caused them to illicit concern, seniors, children, and single-person households. It’s heartbreaking isn’t it to think that somewhere today in our province, some little kid or senior citizen, some teenager or single person is going without food, but alarmingly, such is the case.

In the 2016 OAFB Report 80-year-old Helen from Niagara Falls tells her story. “My name is Helen and I am 80 years old,” she says. “I receive CPP, Canada Pension Plan and OAS, Old Age Security, but have a really hard time paying for rent, utilities and food in a single month.” And then Helen adds, “I can usually pay for two, but to do all three is impossible sometimes.”

Imagine facing that heartbreaking dilemma as someone Helen’s age! In many cases men and women like her deprive themselves of food rather than face the real possibility of their utilities being cut off or their apartment landlord serving them notice. Helen goes on to say, “I am grateful for my local food bank. Without their help I would not know what to do.” Helen is merely one of thousands here in our province who needs the help a local food bank provides, without that help, where would she and others be? On the street? Possibly.

In Petawawa, the ‘Pantry’ has received incredible support from many within the municipality, and many outside of as well. If we did not know before that the citizens of ‘The Valley’ had a heart for the less fortunate, we who are involved in the day-to-day operation of the food bank certainly know now. The Petawawa Rotary Club and its president, Mr. Ed Chow, Steve and Valerie Hyska of the Independent Grocers and the soldiers and support staff from Base Petawawa have been a tremendous help to us. A long list of people have climbed on board giving money, food and a helping hand, including schools, businesses, banks, agencies, churches, clubs, religious organizations and individual donors, and of course volunteers giving of their time.

When our governing board first sat down to clearly define our mission it made it clear and concise. First of all, it was, to collect, store, and distribute food to people in need in the Petawawa area. Secondly, our core purpose, to provide a supply of food to reduce the incidence of hunger in our community. And latterly, our ultimate vision, to eliminate hunger in the Petawawa area.

Many years ago a little anonymous boy in the Bible, carrying five loaves and two fishes, found himself being the key to the miracle of the feeding of the 5,000. He had no idea on that day when he set out what he was about to encounter, but his gift, multiplied, fed the hungry. Back there in 2014 there was another little boy, his name unknown, who started something. He too had absolutely no idea what would ultimately transpire as a result of the words he shared on that winter’s day. “Excuse me Sir, do you feed the poor and hungry?” he said.

The Petawawa Pantry exists today young man, because of you. Thanks to you, the poor and hungry are being fed. When we cut the ribbon on Saturday May, 6 believe me, we won’t forget you.