New CANEX Supermart opens at Garrison Petawawa

GARRISON PETAWAWA - After months of anticipation, the new CANEX Supermart opened its doors to great fanfare Friday.

Standing on the historical ground that was the former General Panet High School, dignitaries gathered to cut the ribbon on the 45,000-square foot CANEX flagship store in a moment that marked the end of an era for the garrison and the beginning of a new one.

Since 1958, the Canex Mall on Festubert Avenue had served countless thousands of military personnel and families who were posted to Camp Petawawa and later, Canadian Forces Base Petawawa. Then in 2014 after the demolition of General Panet, ground broke on the $14 million Petawawa CANEX Supermart, the largest capital project funded by the Canadian Armed Forces' Non-Public Property (NPP). The flagship store will act as the new CANEX footprint for all bases moving forward.

“This impressive and inspiring facility provides a warm and inviting environment and will improve upon delivering a more convenient, comprehensive and enhanced customer experience for our thriving Canadian Armed Forces community at Garrison Petawawa,” said Col. Mark Misener, commander of 4th Canadian Division Support Group. “I'm certain that the previous location's excellent reputation will continue to be upheld and further solidified in our new, contemporary, engaging store.”

The modernized facility has been completely re-engineered boasting a product mix that encompasses both CANEX retail and grocery operations and a full service Canada Post outlet. Adjacent concessions consist of SISIP Financial Office, Bank of Montreal (BMO), Automatic Teller Machine (ATM), the CANEX Barber Shop, Chiropractor Dennis Mahoney, Subway and Service Ontario.

Commodore Sean Cantelon, director general of Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS), congratulated the garrison on the addition of the supermart noting that Petawawa CANEX's reputation for good service and products goes beyond the region.

“The dynamic engagement you've had with our employees has been amazing so reinvesting in the local community was an easy 'yes' for my predecessor,” said Commodore Cantelon, who thanked the wider community for their support of the store over the decades. “This is your community store. We're here to help you and to support you.”

Before the doors opened to receive the public, Col. Misener paid tribute to the site of the former Panet school named for Major-General Henri-Alexandre Panet, who personally commanded 26 artillery batteries at Camp Petawawa in 1912. The commander noted that bricks from the old school were incorporated into the store's entrance.

“Just as the soldier whom it was named after provided distinguished service to our nation, the school provided proud service to our growing community,” said Col. Misener.

