TORONTO -

The much-anticipated return of Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez from the disabled list was disappointingly brief on Sunday, lasting all of 13 pitches.

Making his first start since April 14 when the lingering blister issue on the middle finger of his right (throwing) hand flared up and forced him to the disabled list, Sanchez survived he first inning and no more.

Manager John Gibbons was visibly disappointed when informed of the news from pitching coach Pete Walker when Sanchez returned to the dugout.

The Jays later announced that Sanchez left the game due to a split nail on his right middle finger.

The team had believed and hoped that an operation on April 17 to remove a portion of the nail on the blistered finger would solve the problem. Sanchez patiently worked his way back to the point where he was cleared to start on Sunday.

Sanchez appeared nervous on Sunday when he walked Tampa leadoff hitter Corey Dickerson, but was able to strike out Kevin Kiermaier and induce a grounder for an inning-ending double play.

Not long after he returned to the dugout, however, Ryan Tepera was spotted warming up in the Jays bullpen and that was that.