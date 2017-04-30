City raising user fees

The city of Pembroke is raising some of its user fees.

City council has amended its user fee bylaw to approve a series of fee increases suggested by staff as a means of better recovering the costs of administrating the service, or materials used by them.

Here is the list of user fees which will be increasing:

Carts and Bins replacement costs. The fees reflect increases from the supplier.

Green Organic Cart (64 gal/204L) currently at $ 85.84 plus HST; changed to $90.27 plus HST.

Triple "R" Recycling Container currently at $ 28.32 plus HST, changed to $31.86 plus HST.

Snow Disposal Facility - Non-refundable deposit includes first 25 loads, $ 350 plus HST no change. Currently, each additional load over 25 is $12.50 plus HST; this is to increase to $15 plus HST.

Water Turn On/Off per trip, Water Service/Meter Inspections per trip, Sewer Service Inspections per trip, Storm Service Inspections per trip – During work hours, the current cost is $38 plus HST; this has increased to $40 plus HST. After hours, the cost is currently $60 plus HST; this has increased to $63 plus HST.

In all of the above cases, the fees have not been increased in more than 10 years. The increase is to allow for wage increases.

Water Meters :

3/4” (includes Korner horn) currently $ 794.59 plus HST; increased to $807.99 plus HST;

3/4” no Korner horn, currently $ 477.02 plus HST; increased to $486.32 plus HST;

1” including Korner horn, currently $1,224.36 plus HST; increased to $1,244.40 plus HST;

1” no Korner horn, currently $664.19 plus HST; increased to $676.89 plus HST;

1 ½” w/cast flange, currently $964.54 plus HST, increased to $988.31 plus HST;

2” w/cast flange, currently $1,137.62 plus HST; increased to $1,171.40 plus HST;

3” turbine, currently $ 2,839.22 plus HST; increased to $3,188.03 plus HST;

3” compound, currently $4,767.67 plus HST; increased to $5,417.64 plus HST;

4” turbine, currently $4,043.83 plus HST; increased to $ 4,483.23 plus HST;

4” compound, currently $ 6,926.30 plus HST; increased to $7,423.33 plus HST.

These fees reflect increased costs from the supplier.

Recreation and Facility Fees:

Marina Rates for Launching

Daily $6.99 plus HST and seasonal $70.40 plus HST. The recreation committee approved these changes in Jan. 2017.