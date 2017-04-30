News Local

City raising user fees

By Stephen Uhler, The Daily Observer

The city of Pembroke is raising some of its user fees.
City council has amended its user fee bylaw to approve a series of fee increases suggested by staff as a means of better recovering the costs of administrating the service, or materials used by them.
Here is the list of user fees which will be increasing:
Carts and Bins replacement costs. The fees reflect increases from the supplier.
Green Organic Cart (64 gal/204L) currently at $ 85.84 plus HST; changed to $90.27 plus HST. 
Triple "R" Recycling Container currently at $ 28.32 plus HST, changed to $31.86 plus HST.
Snow Disposal Facility -  Non-refundable deposit includes first 25 loads, $ 350 plus HST no change. Currently, each additional load over 25 is $12.50 plus HST; this is to increase to $15 plus HST.
Water Turn On/Off per trip, Water Service/Meter Inspections per trip, Sewer Service Inspections per trip, Storm Service Inspections per trip – During work hours, the current cost is $38 plus HST; this has increased to $40 plus HST.  After hours, the cost is currently $60 plus HST; this has increased to $63 plus HST.
In all of the above cases, the fees have not been increased in more than 10 years. The increase is to allow for wage increases.
Water Meters :
3/4” (includes Korner horn) currently $ 794.59 plus HST; increased to $807.99 plus HST;
3/4” no Korner horn, currently $ 477.02 plus HST; increased to $486.32 plus HST;
1” including Korner horn, currently $1,224.36 plus HST; increased to $1,244.40 plus HST;
1” no Korner horn, currently $664.19 plus HST; increased to $676.89 plus HST;
1 ½” w/cast flange, currently $964.54 plus HST, increased to $988.31 plus HST;
2” w/cast flange, currently  $1,137.62 plus HST; increased to $1,171.40 plus HST;
3” turbine, currently $ 2,839.22 plus HST; increased to $3,188.03 plus HST;
3” compound, currently $4,767.67 plus HST; increased to $5,417.64 plus HST;
4” turbine, currently $4,043.83 plus HST; increased to $ 4,483.23 plus HST;
4” compound, currently $ 6,926.30 plus HST; increased to $7,423.33 plus HST.
These fees reflect increased costs from the supplier.
Recreation and Facility Fees:
Marina Rates for Launching
Daily $6.99 plus HST and seasonal $70.40 plus HST. The recreation committee approved these changes in Jan. 2017.


