Community Clean Up Day May 7

The snow has gone, spring has sprung and it is time to clean up.

The City of Pembroke’s Keeping Pembroke Beautiful Committee will be hosting its annual Community Clean Up Day on Saturday May 7 from 9 a.m. until noon.

Volunteers are invited to participate in the annual clean up and that they meet at the Farmer’s Market. Bags, gloves and t-shirts will be supplied. The Miller Group of Companies has graciously donated their services by assisting with the collection of debris during the cleanup.

Ron Conroy, the city's recreation, culture and tourism manager, said they are hoping for the community to show its usual generosity and come out to help out.“The Keeping Pembroke Beautiful Committee is a key component which helps to beautify our city, as without it our annual community clean-up would not be made possible,” he said.

“We urge everyone to pick up, pitch in and take pride of our community.”

Once gathered at the Farmer's Market, teams of volunteers will fan out across the waterfront area, the Kiwanis Walkway, through city parks and along local streets picking up trash and litter. Once trash bags are filled, they will be left in piles to be picked up for disposal.

A copy of the community clean up poster can be found on our website at pembroke.ca.

For more information, please call the recreation office at 613 735 6821 ext. 1501 or email us at recreation@pembroke.ca.

