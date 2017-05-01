VANCOUVER -

Tracy Lasorsa-Simon, the wife of B.C. Lions director of Canadian scouting Geroy Simon, has died, the team announced on Sunday.

The cause of death wasn’t released.

“We are devastated at the news of Tracy’s passing and we ask that you keep the entire Simon family in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” said vice-president of football operations, general manager and head coach Wally Buono in a statement. “Tracy has been part of the B.C. Lions family for more than a decade and her loss is heart breaking for all of us.”

Lasorsa-Simon leaves behind Simon and two children.

Simon is in his third season as a member of the Lions’ football operations staff. He spent 12 seasons as a player in B.C. and set franchise marks for receptions, yards and touchdowns.

“The entire CFL community is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Tracy Lasorsa-Simon, wife of our friend and colleague Geroy Simon,” CFL commissioner Jeffrey Orridge said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and everyone with love in their hearts for Tracy and Geroy, including the B.C. Lions and their players and coaches.”