Carefor auction raises $18,900

Chalk up another successful auction for the Carefor Health and Community Services.

On Saturday night, a lively crowd kept the Germania Hall hopping during the 19th annual edition of the charity event, the biggest fundraiser night for the health care agency. By evening's end, under the skilled direction of auctioneer Dai Bassett, more than $18,900 had been raised for the Life Enrichment Fund.

Ciara Deschamps, Carefor's fundraising specialist, said the fund supports residents and clients who have come across hard times or who have limited means, so that they can continue to live life with dignity and a sense of security.

“The wonderful thing about this fund is that it does not just positively impact one program or group of individuals, it has the capacity to support many clients and residents. We want our Carefor friends to know that we are here for them when times may seem tough.”

“Without you kindhearted donors, we would not be able to grow,” she told those gathered for the auction. “Each and every one of you are making an impact on our clients' lives.”

Steve Perry, Carefor's operations director, and as of the end of August its chief executive officer, said the crowd volume is a true testament to their dedication to the agency.

“We got a really good crowd tonight,” he said, adding how he appreciated the work of the volunteers who have made this auction a success, and the generosity of the many donors and sponsors who provided the auction items.

Honorary event chairman John Huff said it was a privilege for him and his wife Sandra to be asked to be the honourary chairpeople of the auction. He said it is a fun thing to do, and supports an organization from its humble beginnings as the Victorian Order of Nurses to the huge endeavour Carefor is today.

“You're doing a wonderful thing for the community,” he said.

One of Carefor's clients spoke to the group to explain about the impact the agency has had in his life.

Ricky Valliancourt said when his kidneys began to fail him, leading up to his kidney transplant, he became a client, using the transportation services it offered to get him to and from Ottawa for treatments.

“I can't express enough how lucky we are to have Carefor,” he said.”The drivers get you there on time no matter the weather.”

He also thanks staff for being wonderful and caring, noting he has been Carefor's client for the past four years.