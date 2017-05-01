Git 'Er Done Mud Run is back!

PETAWAWA -

The stage is set for the second annual Git 'Er Done Mud Run in support of the Canadian Cancer Society.

On Saturday, May 27, hundreds of participants will converge on the world famous Wilderness Tours near Foresters Falls where they will be challenged to negotiate 6.5 kilometres of terrain and tackle 18 daunting, dirty obstacles in the name of fighting cancer. Last year's inaugural event brought in $85,000 with 800 competitors. This year, organizers hope to raise $108,000.

To complete the extreme course requires endurance and spirit as individuals and teams trek across Whitewater Country, following steep forest paths, slogged through mud pits, clamber over walls and through obstacles.

“There's nothing like it in all of Canada,” said event chairwoman Meghan James. “It's a mud run that meets some of the wildest water in North America. It's a fitness challenge for many.”

Until May 12, the public can register for $60. The price raises to $75 afterward. The participant who raises the most donations will win a trip valued at $3,000 courtesy of Jamieson Travel and Tours. The race will be timed with each “Mud Runner” receiving a medal.

This year's honourary survivor for the Git 'Er Done Mud Run is Lynn Cooper. An athlete with the Ontario Physique Association, she was a bikini bodybuilder who was training for provincial competition when doctors last summer diagnosed her with an aggressive form of breast cancer. She is hoping to be able to inspire others who are suffering with cancer or have family members dealing with it.

“It's a nasty disease but I didn't let it stop me from living my dreams,” said Cooper.

She managed to take first place at the provincials earning a spot on the national competiton. However, four weeks later she had to undergo a double mastectomy. Cooper is now finishing seven months of chemotherapy but she still needs radiation treatments and a follow-up surgery.

“I still have a long journey ahead but the support I have reached has been amazing,” she said.

For more information about the run, visit the event website at: www.giterdonemudrun.

SChase@postmedia.com