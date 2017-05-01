Golden Lake hit hard by flooding

GOLDEN LAKE – Golden Lake residents are seeking answers while dealing with some of the worse flooding in recent memory.

Julie Ann Sanderson, Dr. Glenn Bingham and Mike Krawchuk, members of the Golden Lake and Area Community Group, which represents residents living on or owning property along Golden Lake, said this spring has been devastating for the area.

Sanderson said Dr. Bingham, who is a neighbour of hers living along Island View Drive, has two feet of water in their basement right now, hasn't had drinking water in a week and can't use the septic system. Another resident of the lake has been living out of her truck for the past several days after Hydro One cut off her power due to flooding.

"My understanding is that she has been advised she won't be allowed to return home," she said.

Damage to homes and cottages has been extensive, not to mention the loss of frontage. Several cottages will need to be torn down. Many residents have had their wells and septic systems compromised due to flooding.

Dr. Bingham pointed out a breakwater built in front of his home to protect it is now 33 cm below the water, and it hasn't been dropping that quickly at all. He said Golden Lake has only one place where it drains, which feeds the Bonnechere River, and more than 30 creeks and waterways which flow into it from around the perimeter of the water body. Upstream is Round Lake, which drains into Golden Lake.

“It's a vast watershed,” he said. While Round Lake's levels are dropping, it takes a lot longer for Golden Lake to do the same.

It is controlled by a pair of dams – Tramore Dam, which controls water flowing into the lake, and Golden Lake Dam, which controls what is coming out. These are operated by Renfrew Power Generation, under license by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Dr, Bingham said the flooding got worse April 18, when a decision was made to open up the Tramore Dam to relieve pressure on Round Lake. He said this was done without warning people downstream, with the rising water levels catching everyone by surprise.

“Who made that decision? What prompted this removal of logs from the dam? Who's responsible? I'd like to know that,” Dr. Bingham said.

He is also perplexed why no one has yet declared a state of emergency.

Sanderson said the extent of the devastation the flooding has caused for the residents of Golden Lake will be long lasting, and will likely affect the area for years to come. She said the three of them alone have lost five feet of shoreline off of their properties, not to mention countless others around the lake shore.

She said so many businesses have been hit hard by the rising waters: Kasdorff's Cottages, Golden Lake Trailer Park, Mountain View Cottages and some lakeside restaurants and others just to name a few.

“They may have lost their entire season because of this,” Sanderson said. She added there are likely many other impacts which aren't apparent yet, such as the effect on local wildlife, as well as mosquito and deer tick populations, which tend to explode in wet conditions.

The three, like other residents, have been spending their time trying to protect their properties with sandbags, while also salvaging whatever they can. Dr, Bingham said they have been rescuing canoes, paddle boats and even pieces of dock which have been seen floating along the shoreline, either hauling them ashore or tying them off to a handy mooring place like a tree stump or branch.

Krawchuk said once the waters recede, the clean up efforts will likely take ages to complete. He said trash and debris such as pieces of dock have been washing up all over, not to mention all of the trees which have been knocked down.

“People want to know what to do,” he said. There are residents with two feet of water over their septic system and are wondering if their wells are now contaminated. Other people have their cottages or homes up on wooden stilts which have been soaked, and are now wondering what to do to keep them from rotting.

“There are so many questions, and not a lot of answers,” Krawchuk said.

That has been changing. The three townships surrounding Golden Lake have been posting local press releases on line and at their municipal offices listing contact information and suggestions what property owners can do. More encouraging is word the province itself will be inspecting the flooded areas to determine if disaster relief funding can start being released.

Unfortunately, if and when that funding is made available, the vast majority of property owners will be unable to collect it. Any money will be available to help those whose principle residence was affected, or commercial and business properties. Cottages and outbuildings do not fall under this program.

“The seasonal folks won't get help at all,” Sanderson said, noting at least 75 per cent of the properties around Golden Lake are only used seasonally.

“If these residents can't get relief and their buildings are not salvageable, will they just walk away and abandon them?” she said.

Sanderson said until the water goes down, there is no way to estimate the cost of the damage, but she feels it will be expensive, running into the thousands if not millions of dollars in total.

“Many residents and businesses on Golden Lake have suffered extreme financial loss due to this flooding; from property being damaged, to loss of boats and docks,” she said.

“We will need a lot of help in the coming months to recover from this crisis.”