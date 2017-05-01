K-H-R seeking answers

ROUND LAKE CENTRE – The Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards will be demanding answers from those many are holding responsible for the spring flooding.

During a packed public information meeting held Sunday at St. Cashmir's Church, K-H-R Mayor Janice Visneskie-Moore said she, members of council and those from residents' associations located along the Bonnechere River watershed including Golden Lake and Round Lake will be meeting with representatives of Renfrew Power Generation and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry to find out what happened and how to prevent it from happening again.

RPG operates a pair of dams which controls the water levels of both lakes, under license from the Ontario ministry. The mayor said such things should be planned for in the fall well before the spring thaw, instead of after the water starts rising.

“It shouldn't have happened at all,” she said, noting the municipality has been pressuring both agencies for the past six or seven years to come up with a better way to manage the watershed.

Visneskie-Moore said she also wants to meet with the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, to see if any disaster relief programs could be expanded to include cottages and other properties.

Grilled by members of the crowd, the mayor explained she and council decided not to declare a state of emergency as they didn't want to give false hope to residents about pending disaster relief. It takes the government time to make such decisions, and there are no guarantees residents would get such disaster funding.

“It wouldn't have benefited anyone,” she said, noting the province no longer seeks out such declarations before determining if disaster relief is required.

Visneskie-Moore said staff have been working overtime during this crisis, and the municipality has set up sand and bag depots for those needing sandbags. To date, 28,000 have been distributed.

The meeting was hosted by K-H-R Township as a means to keep residents affected by the flooding informed of what has been going on, and what they can do about it.

Stephen Seller, municipal adviser with the municipal services office of the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, said a provincial team is coming soon one water levels have dropped down far enough to work with local municipalities to assess the extent of the damage

“Their assessment is not a guarantee, but it is a first step to setting up a disaster relief program,” he said. Whether such a program is indeed set up will be the minister's decision.

Seller said the disaster relief program only covers damage to primary residences and businesses or commercial properties. He suggested residents document everything they do to fix up their properties, including taking photos of the damage before the begin, keep track of all expenses and saving all receipts.

Seller said it is important to note applying for disaster relief, which can be done for 120 days once such a program is rolled out, should only be done after property owners have made claims with their insurance companies.

“Even if the answer is no, you need to try them first,” he said, and keep the proof of the attempt. The rejection notice will be asked for as part of the documentation when one applies for disaster relief funding.

The residents attending the meeting were also told they can get their well water tested to make sure it is safe to drink, and get instructions from the Renfrew County Health Unit on how to decontaminate it should that prove necessary.

The township will also be working on setting up places where residents can drop off any debris they clean off their properties.