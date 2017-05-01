Man arrested for stalking Kris Jenner: Report

A former security guard has reportedly been arrested for felony stalking outside the California home of Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner.

Joshua Jacobs was recently fired from his job in Jenner’s gated community in Hidden Hills, and it appears he blames Kim Kardashian’s mum for the dismissal.

According to TMZ.com, he broke into the affluent neighbourhood by damaging the main gate, and headed straight for Jenner’s property, where he was apprehended by a member of the family’s private security team.

Police were called to the scene and Jacobs was handed over to cops upon their arrival.

He is now facing a felony stalking charge, as well as a possible count for theft after he was allegedly found in possession of a sign-in sheet used by the guards at the front gate.

It’s not clear why Jacobs had targeted the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, but sources tell TMZ it’s the third time he has been caught trespassing on the grounds of the Hidden Hills community.

The news emerges months after the reality TV family stepped up its security detail following Kim’s terrifying ordeal in Paris, France, in early October, when she was bound and gagged as armed robbers ransacked her hotel suite and made off with valuables including her engagement ring from husband Kanye West.

Kris’ model daughter Kendall Jenner also experienced a stalker nightmare last summer, when Shavaughn McKenzie was arrested outside her Hollywood Hills home. The 21-year-old beauty had to testify against the suspect in a Los Angeles court in October, when McKenzie was slapped with a five-year restraining order, banning him from approaching or contacting Kendall.