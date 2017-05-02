Music in the spotlight

DEEP RIVER – Make mine music.

Bishop Smith Catholic High School's senior music class spent the first day of May sharing the gift of music as its contribution to Music Monday, a national event held to promote the importance of the art.

After starting the day performing a morning concert at the high school in the front foyer, the music class hit the road, performing twice in Petawawa at St. Francis of Assisi and Our Lady of Sorrows in the morning, then heading north to Deep River to play at St. Mary's Separate School.

There, they were greeted by students and staff of both St. Mary's and St. Anthony's schools.

Karen Christian, the teacher of the music class, said Music Monday is a nationwide event created to raise awareness of music programs and the importance of music education in schools and the community.

“This is a day to showcase music in the schools,” she said.

Every year, an anthem is composed for everyone to sing or play that day. This year the anthem is called "Sing it Together," and it was included as part of the concert the senior class performed.

T.J. O'Grady, St. Mary's music teacher who also organized Music Monday activities in his school, said the event is in its 13th year. St. Mary's has been marking it for six years.

He said not only does this promote and celebrate music, but having the older students in to perform shows the younger set what Bishop Smith has to offer in music programs.

“We learn from them, and learn about the instruments,” O'Grady said, which would be new to many of the primary grades.

Music Monday also serves to kick off Catholic Education Week, which runs April 30 to May 5.