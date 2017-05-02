The Pembroke Civitan Club will be marking its diamond anniversary with a celebratory banquet this May.

During the past six decades of service, since it was founded in 1957, the Pembroke chapter has donated millions of dollars to local charities and service groups. Those recipient organizations include Camp Bucko, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO), the Salvation Army, the Salvation Army Youth Centre and Carefor Health & Community Services.

Within the past 10 years, the group has donated over $6.8 million to these local recipients.

In the last two years alone, they’ve donated a whopping $60,000.

To celebrate the club’s 60 years of charitable service, a special dinner and celebrations are being held on May 27 at 5 p.m. at the Kings of Columbus Hall (170 Ellis Ave., Pembroke).

“It’s important for us to celebrate this anniversary because it’s a major milestone and over the past 60 years we’ve made a huge impact in the community. We’ve done everything from purchasing medical equipment for people and driving individuals back and forth from medical appointments, we donate Christmas hampers and food hampers and we make annual donations to many different groups in the community,” said Bonnie Tarrant, president-elect of the Pembroke Civitan Club. “Over the past 60 years, one way or another our club has touched a family in Pembroke.”

The evening will include a social hour for guests to mix and mingle, historical videos and scrapbooks of the Civitan Club’s 60 years will be presented, dignitaries will deliver speeches and the night will conclude with a dinner by Schmidt’s Catering.

“We will have scrapbooks of the past 60 years for people to look through to see what we've accomplished. There will also be a video shown of the support we’ve provided to groups like Camp Bucko,” said Tarrant. “I’m also in the process of compiling the grand total of funds we’ve donated over the past 60 years. We’ll be revealing that total with everyone at the event and it will be mind-blowing.”

Tarrant encourages all past, present and future Civitan Club members to attend the celebrations.

While the Pembroke chapter was originally the largest Civitan Club in the region, it is now one of the smallest with only 16 members compared to Cobden’s club which has 45 members.

“Our club is getting smaller but our needs are getting larger,” said Tarrant. “So if we don’t have more members coming in and helping us, then eventually there wont be a Civitan Club and those groups are going to be missing out on that money.”

Tarrant is hoping that the celebratory dinner will attract interest from the community to bring in more new members of all ages.

“We're not just helping the elderly, we're not just helping the disabled, we're helping everybody in our community that's run into a situation that they need help and that's what we're there for – to help and support our community and to give back,” said Tarrant. “So I’m hoping that with this dinner, the word will get out and more members will come on board.”

For those interested in attending the Pembroke Civitan Club’s 60th anniversary celebration, tickets are $30 apiece and can be purchased by calling Tarrant at 613-687-2019.

