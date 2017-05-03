Big Bike visits Pembroke

Make way for the Big Bike!

Despite the rainy weather, seven groups and institutions came out Tuesday to ride the Big Bike for Heart and Stroke during its visit to Pembroke.

The bike and its support team have been touring the region, stopping in Deep River,

The Pembroke Regional Hospital, Canadian Tire, Walmart, Home Depot, Ottawa Valley Power Corporation, Chartwell Pinewood Retirement Residence and representatives of Ottawa Valley businesses took turns operating the vehicle, a large, 30 seat pedal powered machine. They rode between the Pinewood residence and Moncion Metro, each team doing one full loop.

By the afternoon's end, around $10,000 had been raised for the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

The hospital, whose staff raised $3,515, do this annually.

Lisa Keon, an RN who works with the Stroke Prevention Clinic, coordinated the ride for the hospital, and said they have about 30 staff members taking part.

“Stroke is the leading cause of disability and the third leading cause of death,” she said, which affects one in seven people annually.

Keon said at the clinic, they help their clients by identifying risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol and smoking, then work on strategies to deal with them.

Owen Brady, area coordinator, Ottawa/Outaouais Heart and Stroke Foundation, told PRH staffers the money they and the other participants have raised will definitely save lives.

He said the Big Bike remains successful not only as a fundraising tool, but as a team building opportunity for local businesses and organizations, and is a great way for communities to come together.

“Pembroke has been fantastic,” Brady said, in its continual support of the Big Bike and the Heart and Stroke Foundation.