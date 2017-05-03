An escalating trade war with the U.S. over softwood lumber could have consequences for the County of Renfrew's forest industry.

Canadian lumber imports are expected to face new duties after U.S. president Donald Trump announced they would be imposing tariffs of up to 24 per cent on Canadian softwood lumber imports. Since 1982, U.S. trade representatives have claimed that the Canadian lumber industry is unfairly subsidized, due to its harvests occurring mainly on public land, whereas it is done mostly on private land in the U.S.

County council learned last week that the newly imposed tariffs will have a negative impact on the entrie industry, especially against spruce, pine and fur exports from the region but that may a long term prospect, according to Rob Bersan, operations manager for the Combermere-based Pastway Planing.

“In the short term, some within Renfrew County will not be quite as significantly impacted given domestic use and the value added nature of many of our products, such as red and white pine and poplar,” said Bersan.

The stakes for the province are especially high with the Ontario Forestry industry generating $15.6 billion in revenue annually. For Canada, it is worth $63 million. Bersan said that generally the overall performance in the forestry sector within the county has been favourable. The industry brings with it more than 2,900 forestry and value-added jobs.

“Most businesses are relatively small and family owned without the resources or access to capital of the the large corporations,” he explained. “For the most part, local businesses have become fairly integrated, somewhat specialized and reliant on one another.

Mills have recognized the need upgrade equipment in order to creat increased efficiencies and productive capacity, he noted, adding some of the larger mills are making those capital investments in order to remain competitive. While the region has suffered the loss of pulpwood mills in Portage du Fort, it has benefited from the re-opening of the Pembroke MDF plant in Laurentian Valley, Bersan said.

“Though markets have improved over the past few year, they are still below what they were in 2004, with sharp declines after 2007,” Bersan said. “In the last few years, the low Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar and the strength of the U.S. economy has buoyed the sector.”

