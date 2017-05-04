A grand opening for the Pembroke General

Under primitive conditions and with simple equipment, the Pembroke General Hospital began life as an institution under the Grey Sisters of the Immaculate Conception more than 140 years ago when they admitted their inaugural patient.

A decade later, a committee was struck to raise funds for a new hospital which resulted in a $20,000 three-story building opening on Mackay Street in 1892. Bishop Narcisse Zéphirin Lorrain had purchased the site which was dubbed “Bishop's Hill.” In that first year, 33 patients were admitted.

In 1909, a western wing was added with the Lorrain Memorial Wing opening in 1920. The expansion allowed for increasing the hospital's capacity from 70 to 100 beds comprising the children's ward, obstetrical department and nurses' residence. The hospital had been complemented four years earlier when the Lorrain School of Nursing was founded. Sister St. Elizabeth, a graduate of the Marguerite D'Youville Training School, was the first director with nine students enrolled in the inaugural class.

Over the next few decades, the demands on the hospital to serve not only Pembroke but communities as far away as Rolph, Buchanan, Wylie and McKay and Barry's Bay were so great that another expansion was desperately needed. In 1952, construction began on a new 165-bed facility which cost $2 million. Upon occupancy, the old hospital became Marianhill.

The grand opening took place on Oct. 7, 1953 with two important guests officiating over the ceremony. Joining the members of the clergy and the Sisters of the Grey Nuns were Ontario Premier Leslie Frost and Paul Martin, the minister of health and welfare who was raised in Pembroke as a youth.

The crowd on that day was estimated at 1,000 people. The ceremony opened with a prayer from the Right Reverend C.J. Jones after which the nurses choir led everyone in the singing of the nationl anthem. Greetings were then extended by Town of Petawawa mayor John J. Carmody before Renfrew North MPP Stanley Hunt introduced Premier Frost to the audience.

This had been the second visit to the riding for the province's 16th premier, affectionately nicknamed “Old Man Ontario.” Earlier that day, he reassured community and business leaders that the Inter-provincial bridge connecting Pembroke with Allumette Island would be built as Ontario hammered out details with the Province of Quebec.

“Hospitals are built around the personalities of great minds,” the premier stated as he began his speech. He indicated that grants from the federal, provincial and municipal governments assisted in the construction of the Pembroke General, however, the true praise had to be heaped on the community for backing the project. He boasted that hospitals around the province have increased substantially in the past seven years with the province spending $32 million in 1952 alone.

“The best thing they do is in encouraging preventive medicine to keep people out of hospitals,” said Frost. “Within the memory of most of those present, such diseases as smallpox, cholera and diptheria had once been terrible scourages, taking hundreds of lives each year, but now they have been virtually banished. We are now attacking others, such as polio.”

Paying tribute to those who had played a large part in the building and expansion of the various General Hospitals in Pembroke, the premier mentioned Father Faure, the parish priest who was there for the historic opening back in 1877, as well as Bishop Lorrain, the first Bishop of Pembroke.

When Martin took his turn to speak, he noted that he has been to 482 hospital openings in his career but this was special. The minister added that Pembroke has the distinction of being the only place that has been able to open two new hospitals within a month. Earlier, a new wing was added to the Cottage Hospital.

“The federal government has paid $60 million in grants to hospitals in the past five years,” stated Martin. “This provided 55,000 beds in 150 new places in Canada, as well as additions to existing hospitals. The health program is a joint, co-operative undertaking on the part of the central, provincial and municipal governments, but it can only be an achievement of the people generally.”

Expressing thanks to all who had contributed to the building of the General, Bishop Richard William Smith (who served as Bishop of Pembroke from 1945 to 1971) acknowledged with gratitude the financial assistance received from the federal and provincial governments, as well as the Town of Pembroke, Renfrew County Council and the Atkinson Foundation. He caused much laughter when he remarked that, while frost is not usually welcomed at this time of year, the Ontario premier was the most welcome, kindly and benevolent Frost, which had ever struck the town.

Rounding out the VIPs at the ceremony were W.R. Beatty, chairman of the Cottage Hospital board, North Renfrew MP James Forgie, Hugh Proudfoot, MP for Pontiac, former members of parliament Dr. Ira Cotnam and Dr. John Courtland Bradley, and Joseph Omanique, chairman of the equipment and furnishing committee.

After the speeches, Premier Frost asked Paul Martin to join him for the ribbon cutting. Martin cut the first piece of ribbon and gave it to his mother, Lumina, who was in the audience. A tea and lunch was held in the cafeteria afterward. That evening, Bishop Smith went into the chapel to bless the Stations of the Cross.

Since then, the Pembroke General underwent many more changes. In 1971, a two-bay ambulance garage was built. Two years later, part of the former nurses’ residence was converted to a psychiatric out-patient department and office space for local physicians. This was followed by converting the fifth floor of the hospital into the 27-bed Youville Nursing Home.

After the Health Services Restructuring Commission tabled their report calling for the city to have one hospital, the Pembroke General Hospital was chosen as the single hospital site. The Pembroke Civic Hospital was closed in December 1997. On Aug.17, 2004, the Pembroke General was no more – renamed the Pembroke Regional Hospital.

