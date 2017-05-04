City to try free downtown parking

There will be free two-hour parking at downtown meters starting June 1.

Pembroke city council approved the plan during Tuesday's council meeting. It had come from the Pembroke Parking Authority.

The pilot project, which will wrap up Oct. 1, is being done as a reaction to a number of complaints arising from the decision to begin bylaw enforcement on Saturdays, something which hasn't happened in years.

This has resulted in a blizzard of tickets and the flaring of tempers from local shoppers, as well as the Pembroke Business Improvement Area appealing to the city to allow for free parking at the parking meters on Saturdays.

Heather Sutherland, PBIA manager, had told the parking authority during its April meeting the top complaint downtown has been parking matters.

In a letter written on behalf of the PBIA's board of directors, Sutherland stated downtown merchants would like to see free parking at meters on Saturdays.

“Downtown parking remains an issue with the public from the perception of a lack of parking to the anger of paying for parking or receiving tickets when supporting downtown,” she wrote.

“We hear many verbal comments about parking, including the desire for free parking on weekends, which is when most people are able to get out and shop downtown.”

Sutherland said the PBIA does support weekend enforcement of other parking bylaws, such as illegal parking, parking the wrong way, blocking loading zones and the like, but is in favour of free parking at the meters on Saturdays.

Members of the parking authority weren't keen on the idea, citing a loss of $8,500 in revenues. It was also feared unlimited free parking would through the downtown into chaos.

It was decided to limit the parking to two hours to be consistent with the free parking available elsewhere in the downtown and to try it out for the summer, later studying to see how well it worked and whether to continue the practice.

When the idea was brought before city council, both Coun. Les Scott and Deputy Mayor Ron Gervais didn't like it.

“With the growth of the downtown, we're going to need some level of enforcement,” Scott said. If free parking was offered throughout downtown, he said, there will be people who would park there all day, likely those who live or are visiting people who live downtown.

Charging fees at the meters also provides a form of enforcement as well as revenue generation.

The rest of council was in favour of the pilot program. Mayor Michael LeMay presented the motion to permit two-hour parking, and had explained he thought it would help the downtown.

Coun. Christine Reavie said she liked the idea of a trial period, and hoped the city would get the feedback it needs to decide whether to continue it or not.

In a recorded vote, Scott and Gervais voted against the pilot project, and LeMay, Reavie, and Coun. Andrew Plummer, John McCann and Pat Lafreniere voted in favour of it.

Each meter involved in the free parking experiment will be tagged once the program is underway.