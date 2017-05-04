Eganville mill making $16 million expansion

A Bonnechere Valley sawmill will be expanding operations creating more jobs for a Renfrew County lumber industry caught up in the current softwood lumber trade war with the U.S.

County council heard last week that Lavern Heideman and Sons will be investing $16.9 million to add a new hydro line into their Eganville-area facility in order to boost production output. The expanded and enhanced planing and distribution facility is expected to be in operation by 2018.

The mill, which began operations in 1976 and currently employs 102 people at their Eganville site and a planing yard in Pembroke, was experiencing roadblocks in terms of growing their operations due to the advancing age of their hydro lines. Kris Heideman, president of Lavern Heideman and Sons, told councillors the dilemma was stunting their growth as a company and forestry producer. They were receiving power to the mill over a 13-kilometre distance from Golden Lake.

“That was holding us back,” said Heideman. “Our line is one of the oldest and longest transmission lines in the province. Getting us off it will make a difference. It’s definitely exciting times for our company.”

The project will create 18 new jobs which will add $1 million to the payroll over the next two years. Productivity is anticipated to increase by 60 per cent. It will increase harvest levels and will open up other opportunities up and down the distribution system, Heideman added. Construction on the expansion has already begun with dry kilns being built.

Due to the expansion, Heideman noted, all company operations will be consolidated in Eganville resulting in the closure of the Pembroke yard. The company will eliminate 15 lumber piling jobs but other positions, such as processing and packaging finished goods, will be created as a result of the expansion.

“It expands our labour pool from which we can draw from,” he explained. “We limited for certain jobs to people with certain abilities, whereas we will be able to provide a wider range of jobs from a wider range of the labour pool.”

Touching the positive impacts of an expanded operation for the region, Heideman added that the re-opening of the Pembroke MDF plant has ensured they have a place to ship their pulp chips for processing.

“Thery are critical to the success of this project,” he said. “Without their re-opening this project would not be happening.”

Heideman also praised the role of the Renfrew County Forest, which includes 6,527 hectares scattered over 53 parcels of land made up of mixed woods, hardwoods, white and red pine. About 64 per cent of the current inventory is between 60 and 120 years old and will be ready for harvest over the next 15 years. An average of 2.8 per cent of county forests are scheduled to be harvested annually.

“The county forest volume of wood is meaningful and significant,” he added. “Your forest gives us a great message of sustainability.”

County councillors were buoyed to hear that the forestry industry continues to develop and expand despite all the challenges it faces. Killaloe-Hagarty-Richards Mayor Janice Visneskie-Moore praised the Heideman family for contributing so much to

“That is what is the meat of Renfrew County is family-owned businesses that continue to go generation to generation,” said Visneskie-Moore.

“This is a major investment in one of the major pillars of our economy,” added Petawawa Mayor Bob Sweet.

