LAURENTIAN VALLEY – Laurentian Valley Township has kicked off its inaugural Junior Garnders contest that will encourage kids to ‘Grow With Us’.

The contest, which highlights the township’s new logo and tagline ‘Grow With Us’, is the first of a number of Canada 150 celebrations and activities that the township has planned for 2017.

For the month of May, children aged 16 and under who are residents of Laurentian Valley, are invited to participate in the free gardening program that will provide them with the opportunity to nurture a vegetable plant or a flower over the course of two months. They will be given instructions on how to keep their plants healthy and happy, along with the rules of the contest. After two months of growing, judging will take place on July 29 at Stafford Park, where a family fun day will also occur.

On May 4, three-year-old Macy Greene was the first participant to register for the program and she took home a red geranium plant from Country Home and Garden Nursery.

“It’s a good way to get the local youth involved in Canada 150 events,” said Laurentian Valley Reeve Debbie Robinson. “They’ll be growing with us for two months.”

Interested youth must register within the month of May at either Country Home and Garden Nursery (200 Forest Lea Rd.) or Sunset Nursery (2177 Greenwood Rd.) where they will be able to choose their own flower or plant – at no cost.

Both nurseries will be generously donating as many plants are needed, based on the umber of participants.

“The youth are the future, so this is a good way of encouraging them and helping them to realize that all of these plants and flowers don't just come up themselves but they need to be grown. This will teach these kids about where plants originate from and help them with the process right from the time it's planted until it's harvested,” said Ross Hugli, owner of Sunset Nursery.

For more information on this program and many other Canada 150 events, visit the ‘LV Celebrates Canada 150’ Facebook page.

